Oct. 13: Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon

The Jeepers Creepers Half-Marathon will be at Valencia Heritage Park, Sunday, Oct. 13 starting at 8 a.m.

Valencia Heritage Park is located at 24155 Newhall Ranch Road Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

The half marathon will start at 8 a.m., the 10k at 8:15 a.m. and the 5k at 8:30 a.m.

Start and finish line will be at Heritage Park along the Santa Clarita bike path. No auto traffic to worry about on this course. Post race street tacos $5. USATF Certified course.

Prizes awarded for the best spooky costumes, so come dressed in favorite Halloween duds.

Early start option:

An “early start” option is available for the half marathon runners that need a little more time to finish and still be part of all the fun at the post race party. “Early Start” is at 7 a.m. on race day; let staff know ahead of time so your bib number is captured for the official timing stats. Not all of the water stations will be setup until about 7:30 a.m. so bring water for the first 30 minutes. Knowledge of the course is important for the early option.

This is a very walker friendly course, mostly flat, plenty of aid stations and loads of fun. Generous four hour time limit for the half marathon so enjoy the scenery, all levels of fitness are welcome at this event.

All Runners will receive:

Finisher medal

Race day athlete tech t-shirt

Reusable goody bag

Post race munchies

Awards:

Top 3 overall male or female in each race – Special Award

Top 3 each age group male or female- all race distances.

For more information and to sign up visit the website.

