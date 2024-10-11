Oct. 14-18: SB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area

The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 set up k-rail, reconfigure striping and demolish and reconstruct a box culvert.

Lane closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18:

–Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. and then it will be reduced to one lane until 6 a.m.

–Lanes will reopen each morning.

–The northbound right lane remains closed 24/7 into November. Paving on the southbound lanes is complete and all southbound lanes will remain open overnights.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid and construction of the retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work continues to keep the freeways safe.

Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X.

Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...