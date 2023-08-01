Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament

The Baker Family Foundation will present the inaugural Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 at LA North Studios Santa Clarita.

This will be a fun family-friendly “all skill level” event that would also be great as a team building day for coworkers and staff.

Registration is $250 per team, scholarships available.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels.

Spectators welcome.

The event will feature up to 128 two person teams in two divisions, Backyard and Competitive. Top three teams in each division win prizes.

All skill levels are welcome (even the not-so-skilled!) Pick from Backyard or Competitive Division.

Format for Backyard and Competitive will be Round Robin style play seeded into a single-elimination bracket. Each team will play three rounds.

Backyard means you do not play in any groups or leagues, and do not play very regularly. This is a straight-up, for good times only, type division. Great prizes will still be awarded.

Competitive means you are comfortable with the game, maybe even have the Scoreholio app on your phone. If you play fairly regularly in a group or a league, this is the place for you. Prizes awarded for winning teams in this Division.

Check in opens at 10:30 a.m. Bags Fly at noon (ish).

The event will feature a food truck, bar and sports lounge with TVs to watch college football, kids zone with lot of activities, local vendor shopping and great raffle prizes. Expect a few surprises, too.

For information and registration for the Battle of the Bag visit www.bffofca.org/cornhole-tournament.

For more information about the work of the Baker Family Foundation visit www.bffofca.org.

