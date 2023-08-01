Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament

The Baker Family Foundation will present the inaugural Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 at LA North Studios Santa Clarita.
This will be a fun family-friendly “all skill level” event that would also be great as a team building day for coworkers and staff.
Registration is $250 per team, scholarships available.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels.
Spectators welcome.
The event will feature up to 128 two person teams in two divisions, Backyard and Competitive. Top three teams in each division win prizes.
All skill levels are welcome (even the not-so-skilled!) Pick from Backyard or Competitive Division.
Format for Backyard and Competitive will be Round Robin style play seeded into a single-elimination bracket. Each team will play three rounds.
Backyard means you do not play in any groups or leagues, and do not play very regularly. This is a straight-up, for good times only, type division. Great prizes will still be awarded.
Competitive means you are comfortable with the game, maybe even have the Scoreholio app on your phone. If you play fairly regularly in a group or a league, this is the place for you. Prizes awarded for winning teams in this Division.
Check in opens at 10:30 a.m. Bags Fly at noon (ish).
The event will feature a food truck, bar and sports lounge with TVs to watch college football, kids zone with lot of activities, local vendor shopping and great raffle prizes. Expect a few surprises, too.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
