Oct. 14: City Council Holds Public Hearing on Landscape District Increases

The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.

The regular public and special meeting of the council will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Special Meeting will hold a conference with real property negotiators.

Items on the agenda for the open session include:

Public Hearing related to assessment increases for Landscape Maintenance District Zones T44 (Bouquet Canyon), T48 (Shadow Hills) and T62 (Canyon Heights).

City Council will also consider approval to grant access to the city’s right-of-way and lease dark fiber strands to Aspire Broadband to build, own and operate a fiber to the premises network to deliver citywide high-speed fiber internet service.

View the full agenda for both meetings below:

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH REAL PROPERTY NEGOTIATORS CONFERENCE WITH LABOR NEGOTIATORS RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Carl Boyer Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

