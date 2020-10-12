header image

October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
| Monday, Oct 12, 2020
oct 14 city council meetings

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 5:30 p.m., will begin with public participation.

On the agenda: A closed-session conference with a property negotiator and the City Manager on the price and terms of payment for an 11.2-acre parcel at 28718 San Francisquito Canyon Road in Saugus.

The closed session will then recess to the Mural Room, where an open session will be reconvened and the city attorney will make an announcement.

See the complete special meeting agenda here.

Councilmembers will reconvene in an open session for an announcement by the City Attorney before the special meeting adjourns.

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., among other agenda items, Councilmembers will consider draft policies for the Santa Clarita Library; a city response to the L.A. County “Diet for Landfills” report targeting food waste in landfills; the awarding of COVID-19-related block grants to the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging, Bridge To Home SCV and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; and expected approval of the 2020 Santa Clarita Small Business COVID Relief Program.

The council will also discuss the proposed Measure J county charter amendment, and support for indoor operations at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.

See the complete regular meeting agenda here.

Details for Public Participation
Council Chambers are located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

Special Meeting:
To participate in the Special Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 986 8446 4028 and Password: 745589

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/98684464028

Regular Meeting:
To participate in the Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 986 8446 4028 and Password: 745589

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/98684464028

Both Meetings:
Telephone (both Special and Regular Meetings):
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions

Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported another 10 productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 12-18:
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls

Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer

Oct. 13: City Hall to Light Up for Fight Against Metastatic Breast Cancer
Friday, Oct 9, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its participation in the "Light Up MBC" campaign on Tuesday, October 13, in support of the fight against Metastatic Breast Cancer, or MBC.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County, Santa Clarita Prep Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses

L.A. County, Santa Clarita Prep Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses
Friday, Oct 9, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city's 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday's launch of Los Angeles County's Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.
FULL STORY...
