Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include approvals of new and modified courses and a sub-award agreement between the Santa Clarita Community College District and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

To view the agenda in its entirety, click [here].

Zoom video conferencing information:

– Webinar ID: 996-3183-1973

– Live Stream: Copy and paste link into your browser: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99631831973.

– Call-In number: 669-900-6833, Webinar ID: 996-3183-1973, and follow the prompts.

Consistent with the provisions of the Executive Orders, the above-noticed meeting of the SCCCD Board of Trustees shall take place as follows:

1. Participation: Members of the Board of Trustees and the public may participate remotely by using the Zoom link and phone number above.

2. Public Comment: Members of the public wishing to provide public comment on closed session items, open session items, and those items not on the agenda that are within the jurisdiction of the Board of Trustees, must submit their comments by 4:00 p.m. for this meeting (as open session starts at 5:00 p.m.) via email at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu.

Note: Board members are prohibited by the Brown Act from responding to comments made regarding topics NOT on the official agenda.

Public comment is limited to three minutes per speaker (calculated at approximately 300 words). Members of the public who submit comments by the deadline above will be given the option to read their comments to the Board or have them read by district staff. For those who wish to read their comments at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish.

Please adhere to the following procedures:

– Please submit an individual comment for each item by 4:00 p.m. or this meeting

– Please include in the email the following information:

a. Name

b. Address

c. Agenda Item Number

d. Comment

e. Your preference to either read your submitted comments or have a district staff member read it to the Board.

– Please note the following:

* Submissions of public comments will be considered a public record under the Public Records Act and are therefore subject to public disclosure.

3. Disability Accommodations: For any accommodations, please contact SCCCD Board of Trustees Administrative Assistant at (661) 362-3400 or via email at marilu.ramirez@canyons.edu.

4. Report out of section agenda: If you wish to provide your report in writing, please send it to us at boardmeetingcomments@canyons.edu by 4:00 p.m. for this meeting. In the Subject line, please indicate which the report title and speaker name. If you wish to give your report during your time at the meeting, the Board President will invite you to speak, the moderator will promote you to a panelist if needed, you will read your comments, and then you will be returned back to an attendee after you finish. Please limit your report to 3-5 minutes.