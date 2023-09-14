header image

September 14
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
| Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
St. Kateri Knights of Columbus

Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.

The evening will include music, fun and food! The event will also showcase an exciting raffle and silent auction.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Dinner: $20

To go: $15

Table: $300

Tickets include:

– 10 tickets

– All bar access

– Name plate

– Reserved table

– Honorable mention in the program

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kofc12489.org.

Pasta Dinner
