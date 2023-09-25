Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m. Experience an enchanting night of celebration and fundraising as we honor all that has come before and pave the way for our future. Guests will enjoy a dazzling evening of local cuisine, DJ entertainment, live and silent auctions with SCV Woman of the Year, Jenny Ketchepaw as the evening’s MC. Tickets and tables are available now at st-stephens.org.

“As a devoted member, I am excited beyond words about this event,” said Jennifer Abbott-Aston, chair of St. Stephen’s Diamond Jubilee. “It’s not just an event; it’s a chance for us to join hands, open our hearts, and contribute to the future of St. Stephens as the cornerstone for acceptance, inclusivity, love, compassion and change in our community. Let’s embrace the joy of giving, celebrate our shared values, and create a legacy of kindness that will resonate for the next 60 years to come.”

St. Stephen’s focuses on strengthening or establishing relationships with the organizations that serve the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition to our dynamic and inclusive worship life and beloved award-winning preschool, we are proud to provide space for 12 step groups that aid people in recovery. We are the charter organization for multiple scout troops.

We provide meeting space for PFLAG and other social action groups, local theater groups in need of rehearsal spaces, as well as performance space for local musical groups. We also make our campus available for other events such as blood drives, training sessions, and personal milestone celebrations.

As we look ahead to the next 60 years, our leadership is in development of a long-range strategy and comprehensive plan that will bring about the modernization of our campus and ensure that it becomes a more valuable resource for the people of Santa Clarita. It is also an equal priority that we use our resources to support and amplify the meaningful work already being done by local organizations that provide care to vulnerable people in need.

The Very Reverend Christopher Montella, the rector of St. Stephen’s said, “It is a blessing to be able to celebrate this milestone in the life of our parish with the whole SCV community. For decades the good people of St. Stephen’s have been grounded in a profound Christian tradition and have continued to grow and explore on our collective journey of faith. Our gala is a celebration of all that has come before and marks our first steps into a bold and exciting future defined by love, service, inclusivity, and hope.”

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

About St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Located in Valencia, St. Stephen’s is the only Episcopal Church in the Santa Clarita Valley and offers a safe place for people of all ages,

ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, and religious backgrounds. Since 1963 St. Stephen’s has served the community with love and care. From open and accessible worship, an award-winning, beloved preschool to the pivotal role the parish played in bringing to life organizations that serve this community such as Food Pantry, Children & Family Welfare, Interfaith Committee, Bridge to Home and the Child & Family Center, St. Stephen’s has always placed care and service to our community at the forefront of our communal life.

