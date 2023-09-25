Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m. Experience an enchanting night of celebration and fundraising as we honor all that has come before and pave the way for our future. Guests will enjoy a dazzling evening of local cuisine, DJ entertainment, live and silent auctions with SCV Woman of the Year, Jenny Ketchepaw as the evening’s MC. Tickets and tables are available now at st-stephens.org.
“As a devoted member, I am excited beyond words about this event,” said Jennifer Abbott-Aston, chair of St. Stephen’s Diamond Jubilee. “It’s not just an event; it’s a chance for us to join hands, open our hearts, and contribute to the future of St. Stephens as the cornerstone for acceptance, inclusivity, love, compassion and change in our community. Let’s embrace the joy of giving, celebrate our shared values, and create a legacy of kindness that will resonate for the next 60 years to come.”
St. Stephen’s focuses on strengthening or establishing relationships with the organizations that serve the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition to our dynamic and inclusive worship life and beloved award-winning preschool, we are proud to provide space for 12 step groups that aid people in recovery. We are the charter organization for multiple scout troops.
We provide meeting space for PFLAG and other social action groups, local theater groups in need of rehearsal spaces, as well as performance space for local musical groups. We also make our campus available for other events such as blood drives, training sessions, and personal milestone celebrations.
As we look ahead to the next 60 years, our leadership is in development of a long-range strategy and comprehensive plan that will bring about the modernization of our campus and ensure that it becomes a more valuable resource for the people of Santa Clarita. It is also an equal priority that we use our resources to support and amplify the meaningful work already being done by local organizations that provide care to vulnerable people in need.
The Very Reverend Christopher Montella, the rector of St. Stephen’s said, “It is a blessing to be able to celebrate this milestone in the life of our parish with the whole SCV community. For decades the good people of St. Stephen’s have been grounded in a profound Christian tradition and have continued to grow and explore on our collective journey of faith. Our gala is a celebration of all that has come before and marks our first steps into a bold and exciting future defined by love, service, inclusivity, and hope.”
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
About St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Located in Valencia, St. Stephen’s is the only Episcopal Church in the Santa Clarita Valley and offers a safe place for people of all ages,
ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, and religious backgrounds. Since 1963 St. Stephen’s has served the community with love and care. From open and accessible worship, an award-winning, beloved preschool to the pivotal role the parish played in bringing to life organizations that serve this community such as Food Pantry, Children & Family Welfare, Interfaith Committee, Bridge to Home and the Child & Family Center, St. Stephen’s has always placed care and service to our community at the forefront of our communal life.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
