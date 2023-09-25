header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 25
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
| Monday, Sep 25, 2023

St. Stephen's Episcopal ChurchSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m. Experience an enchanting night of celebration and fundraising as we honor all that has come before and pave the way for our future. Guests will enjoy a dazzling evening of local cuisine, DJ entertainment, live and silent auctions with SCV Woman of the Year, Jenny Ketchepaw as the evening’s MC. Tickets and tables are available now at st-stephens.org.

“As a devoted member, I am excited beyond words about this event,” said Jennifer Abbott-Aston, chair of St. Stephen’s Diamond Jubilee. “It’s not just an event; it’s a chance for us to join hands, open our hearts, and contribute to the future of St. Stephens as the cornerstone for acceptance, inclusivity, love, compassion and change in our community. Let’s embrace the joy of giving, celebrate our shared values, and create a legacy of kindness that will resonate for the next 60 years to come.”

St. Stephen’s focuses on strengthening or establishing relationships with the organizations that serve the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition to our dynamic and inclusive worship life and beloved award-winning preschool, we are proud to provide space for 12 step groups that aid people in recovery. We are the charter organization for multiple scout troops.

We provide meeting space for PFLAG and other social action groups, local theater groups in need of rehearsal spaces, as well as performance space for local musical groups. We also make our campus available for other events such as blood drives, training sessions, and personal milestone celebrations.

As we look ahead to the next 60 years, our leadership is in development of a long-range strategy and comprehensive plan that will bring about the modernization of our campus and ensure that it becomes a more valuable resource for the people of Santa Clarita. It is also an equal priority that we use our resources to support and amplify the meaningful work already being done by local organizations that provide care to vulnerable people in need.

The Very Reverend Christopher Montella, the rector of St. Stephen’s said, “It is a blessing to be able to celebrate this milestone in the life of our parish with the whole SCV community. For decades the good people of St. Stephen’s have been grounded in a profound Christian tradition and have continued to grow and explore on our collective journey of faith. Our gala is a celebration of all that has come before and marks our first steps into a bold and exciting future defined by love, service, inclusivity, and hope.”

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

St. Stephen's

###

About St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Located in Valencia, St. Stephen’s is the only Episcopal Church in the Santa Clarita Valley and offers a safe place for people of all ages,
ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, and religious backgrounds. Since 1963 St. Stephen’s has served the community with love and care. From open and accessible worship, an award-winning, beloved preschool to the pivotal role the parish played in bringing to life organizations that serve this community such as Food Pantry, Children & Family Welfare, Interfaith Committee, Bridge to Home and the Child & Family Center, St. Stephen’s has always placed care and service to our community at the forefront of our communal life.

Insta: @ststephensscv
Facebook: @ststephensscv
Website: st-stephens.org
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee

Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers

Oct 14: C.A.S.T. for Kids is Looking for Volunteers
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
The C.A.S.T. for ​Kids Foundation will team up volunteers and special needs children for a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament

Oct. 22: Second Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament was such a smashing success last year, the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit is bringing it back again in 2023.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks

Sept. 23: Placerita Nature Center Presents Music, Movie Under the Oaks
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host Music & Movie Under the Oaks on Saturday, Sept. 23, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students

NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students
Monday, Sep 18, 2023
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to its Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration and Fundraiser celebrating their 60th Anniversary as part of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct.14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Diamond Jubilee
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has signed legislation strengthening protections and supports for LGBTQ+ Californians, including measures to better support vulnerable youth.
Newsom Inks Bill Protecting LGBTQ+ Californians
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Public television station KCET selected three California State University, Northridge student films, all directed by women of color, to take part in its Fine Cut Film Festival.
CSUN Students Recognized by KCET Fine Cut Festival of Films
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a special joint meeting with the William S. Hart Union High School District Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: COC Board, Hart District Joint Meeting
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the kickoff of her Small Business Town Hall Series, aimed at providing guidance and insights for entrepreneurs looking to start, grow, or enhance their small businesses.
Schiavo Announces Small Business Town Hall Series Launch
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 1.
Three Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Ocean Water Warning Continues for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
dozer
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
My Kind of Town, an art exhibit by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
Kathyrn Barger | In Loving Memory
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named One of County’s Top 16 Teachers
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
Wilk Announces $5M Sustainable Groundwater Grant to SCV Water
Sept 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Proposed Lighting at Central Park
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Sept 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Proposed Lighting at Central Park
Oct. 26: Golden Oak Adult School Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary
The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: Golden Oak Adult School Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Completely redesigned and built in-house by the Information Services division, the city of Santa Clarita will launch a new website under the domain of SantaClarita.gov on Monday, Sept. 25.
City to Launch New SantaClarita.gov Website
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Youth sports coaches for Winter Basketball for the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports leagues are being sought.
Santa Clarita Youth Sports Winter Basketball Coaches Sought
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Input Sought for Santa Clarita Museum, Cultural Center
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
Casino rocker Donny Parvo will appear in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 23 with his “The Last Ride of the Load Ranger” tour. This is a one-night-only concert to benefit American Legion Post 507.
Sept. 23: Donny Parvo Benefit Concert for American Legion Post 507
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: