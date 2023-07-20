Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence

Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The walk will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The event will include music, pancake breakfast, arts and crafts, pet parade, vendor booths and more.

The Purple Palooza Walk to End Domestic Violence will take place at 21545 Centre Point Parkway in Santa Clarita.

To register, become a sponsor or for more information, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...