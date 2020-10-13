header image

1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
SCV Water

The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: There is no physical location for this meeting. Strictly teleconference only.

Items on the agenda include the recommended approval of a resolution adopting CEQA findings for the State Water Project Water Management Tools.

To view the full agenda, click [here].

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1 (866) 899 4679, Access Code 697-563-837 or GoToMeeting by clicking on the link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/697563837 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or GoToMeeting link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to cfowler@scvwa.org or mailed to Cheryl Fowler, Administrative Analyst, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.

All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

Oct. 15: SCV Water's Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
Santa Clarita City Council Wants 'Greater Transparency' from County on Indoor Malls
L.A. County, Santa Clarita Prep Relief Grant Programs for Small Businesses
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer.
Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events
Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile outdoor application to encourage its residents to learn more about the city's history and environmental conservation.
Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:00 p.m.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting
Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.
Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting
Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion
Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit
Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
Barger, Hahn Request Letter Supporting Resolution Condemning Azerbaijan’s Actions
Caltrans Refining Data-Driven Programs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.
Caltrans Refining Data-Driven Programs to Enhance Pedestrian Safety
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Oct. 13-14: Amazon Prime Time for WiSH Education Foundation Fundraiser
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
A member of the College of the Canyons community tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case since a limited number of courses began meeting in-person at the college for the fall semester.
COVID-19 at COC: First Confirmed Case Reported Since In-person Classes Resumed
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 881 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 26th death.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 67th SCV Death; County Cases Total 282,982
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported another 10 productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 12-18:
Shooting This Week in SCV: 10 Film, TV, Commercial Productions
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, October 14, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
SCV Water announced Monday that the agency has been granted $10.5 million in Proposition 1 grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources Integrated Regional Water Management Program.
SCV Water Receives $10.5 Million in Prop.1 Grant Funds
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
California GOP Accused of Setting Up Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Educator Jim Klipfel, a teacher at Saugus High School, was recently honored as one of the 2020-2021 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named an L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
Santa Clarita City Council Wants ‘Greater Transparency’ from County on Indoor Malls
Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
While thousands of pet lovers and hundreds of their furry friends typically flock to William S. Hart Park to attend the Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair, this year was a bit different.
Virtual Bow-Wows & Meows Pet Fair Takes Over Social Media
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
