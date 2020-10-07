Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.
Shakeouts are earthquake preparedness drills that remind us what we need to do when the earth begins to shake.
It also is an opportunity for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies.
Research shows that when people practice what to do ahead of time, they are more likely to respond instinctively with the correct action during an emergency.
Remember these simple steps and practice them with your family and friends: Drop, Cover and Hold On!
What You Can Do to Prepare Now
* Secure Your Space
* Make a Plan
* Organize Disaster Supplies
* Minimize Financial Hardships
* Stay Informed and Connected
What to Do When a Real Quake Strikes
* Move only as far as necessary to reach a safe place. Take cover under a sturdy desk or table, and hold onto it firmly.
* Be prepared to move with the shaking.
* Hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move.
* Do not go to a doorway as a place of safety – injury can occur due to doors swinging.
* If outdoors, find a spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, power lines, and overpasses. Drop to the ground and stay there until the shaking stops. Never run out of a building while the ground is shaking.
* If in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Stay in the vehicle, with the seat belt fastened, until the shaking stops.
