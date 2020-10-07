header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
| Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
earthquake safety

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.

Shakeouts are earthquake preparedness drills that remind us what we need to do when the earth begins to shake.

It also is an opportunity for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies.

Research shows that when people practice what to do ahead of time, they are more likely to respond instinctively with the correct action during an emergency.

Remember these simple steps and practice them with your family and friends: Drop, Cover and Hold On!

What You Can Do to Prepare Now

* Secure Your Space

* Make a Plan

* Organize Disaster Supplies

* Minimize Financial Hardships

* Stay Informed and Connected

Great California Shakeout

What to Do When a Real Quake Strikes

* Move only as far as necessary to reach a safe place. Take cover under a sturdy desk or table, and hold onto it firmly.

* Be prepared to move with the shaking.

* Hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move.

* Do not go to a doorway as a place of safety – injury can occur due to doors swinging.

* If outdoors, find a spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, power lines, and overpasses. Drop to the ground and stay there until the shaking stops. Never run out of a building while the ground is shaking.

* If in a vehicle, pull over to a clear location and stop. Stay in the vehicle, with the seat belt fastened, until the shaking stops.

Learn more here. : https://www.shakeout.org/california/
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill

Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic

Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project

Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Wednesday, Oct 7, 2020
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project

Planning Commission to Once Again Discuss Bouquet Canyon Project
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV

Ten Film, TV, Commercial Productions Filming This Week in SCV
Monday, Oct 5, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to join millions of Californians and others around the world in the 2020 Great Shakeout earthquake safety drill on Thursday, October 15 at 10:15 a.m.
Oct. 15: ‘Great Shakeout’ 2020 Earthquake Safety Drill
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation have announced the appointment of Michelle Rey to the post of Executive Director.
Michelle Rey Named New COC Foundation Executive Director
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Major Developments in Santa Clarita Progress Amid Pandemic
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Planning Commission OK’s Bouquet Canyon Housing Project
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 275,856 Cases Countywide, 30 New Deaths; 6,364 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 30 new deaths and 990 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 6,364 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 275,856 Cases Countywide, 30 New Deaths; 6,364 SCV Cases
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
The MakerSpace at College of the Canyons donated 100 face shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
MakerSpace at COC Donates Face Shields to UCLA Health Santa Clarita
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday,  Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.
Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley have submitted a required learning continuity and attendance plan, or LCP, to the Los Angeles County Office of Education due to distance learning.
SCV School Districts Submit Spending, Attendance Plans to L.A. County
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun is what you can expect along with amazing adoptables video showcased throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 10-11: Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
SCV Water celebrated the completion of its first per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment facility during a virtual ribbon cutting Monday.
SCV Water Holds Virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Treatment Facility Completion
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
The parent company of Regal Theaters announced Monday the plan to suspend the operation of its movie theaters until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Regal Theaters Suspending Operations Until Further Notice
CHP Grant to Help Crack Down on Speed, Aggressive Driving
SACRAMENTO – Speed and aggressive driving continue to be major causes of death and injury on the state’s roadways. With the assistance of federal funds, the California Highway Patrol will focus additional resources on reducing these types of crashes throughout the state.
CHP Grant to Help Crack Down on Speed, Aggressive Driving
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 65th SCV Death; More L.A. County Sectors Reopening
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
The California Department of Education has worked closely with technology companies to make available more than 500,000 more computing devices for California students in need
California Makes 500K More Computing Devices Available to Schools
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Registered voters in the Santa Clarita Valley are beginning to receive their mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
L.A. County Voters Begin to Receive Mail-in Ballots
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
Suspect Arrested in Newhall Fire Arson Investigation
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
West Ranch High School Seniors Hope to Increase Recycling, Raise Funds
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
Santa Clarita resident Audry Gocha placed a blue flower pinwheel on a Valencia business center lawn Saturday morning to represent that she has Alzheimer’s.
SCV Residents Help Raise Funds in Support of Alzheimer’s Month
%d bloggers like this: