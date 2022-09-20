Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence

Child and Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Center’s main facility, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Proceeds raised are critical to support the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter, and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

Walk check-in opens at 8am. There will be many fun family activities before the walk begins including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of the SCV Rotary Club, arts and crafts, face painting and much more.

The 3.2 mile walk will start at 9:30 am. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages. And, “Get Purpled” with color chalk along the way.

We are excited to introduce Pup-A-Palooza! Bring your furry friends to walk with you. Entry is free for your pet and includes a special Wag Bag! There will be a Purple Pet Parade and award for best purplest pet. Pets are often used to threaten or manipulate those in abusive relationships. Pup-a- Palooza offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.

Walk registration for adults and children 12 and over is $40 and includes pancake breakfast, Swag Bag, finisher’s medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment. Children ages 5-12 are $20 and receive the breakfast, kids’ swag bag, kids medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment. Increase your donation by creating or joining a fundraising team. Earn great prizes when you reach various monetary levels.

Volunteers are needed to help at the event as well.

Join our list of generous sponsors, which to date include Sand Canyon Country Club, High Desert Medical group, Ellen and Jerry Jacobson, Dr Michael & Kristine Huber, Barbara Cochran, Boston Scientific, Aida Weinstein, Pam Ingram, Steve & Valerie Gausche, Reape Ricket Law Firm, Mission Valley Bank, Christy Smith, Logix, Jean LaCorte Kiczek and Walter Kiczek, Hans Schoellhammer, M.D., and Jennifer Lee, Joan, Joey & Remi Aschoff, Michael Berger, Schecter Guitar, Augusta Financial, Taylor Kellstrom Real Estate, SC Sunrise Rotary, City of Hope, Antelope Valley Chevrolet, Phyllis Greckin, Coordinated Sign Systems, Marc Winger & Eileen Mann, Ryan Imai and Jenny Rusk, Sue Twedell Primerica, Remax, David Barlavi, Stern Kory Sreden and Morgan, Opportunities for Learning, SCV Rotary, MB 2 Entertainment, M Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, The Signal SCV, KHTS AM 1220/FM 98.1, SCTV.

Read more and sign up [here], or contact Cheryl Jones at (661) 259-9439.

To learn more about Child and Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

