Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence

Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Proceeds raised are critical to support the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships.

Walk check-in opens at 8 a.m. There will be many fun family activities before the walk begins including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of the SCV Rotary Club, arts & crafts, face painting and much more.

The 3.2 mile walk will start at 9:30 a.m. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages.

The event will also include Pup-A-Palooza. Bring your furry friends to walk with you. Entry is free for your pet and includes a special Wag Bag.

There will be a Purple Pet Parade and award for best purplest pet. Pets are often used to threaten or manipulate those in abusive relationships. Pup-a-Palooza offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.

Walk registration for adults and children 12 and over is $40 and includes pancake breakfast, Swag Bag, finisher’s medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment. Children ages 5-12 are $20 and receive the breakfast, kids’ swag bag, kids medal and $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment.

Increase your donation by creating or joining a fundraising team. Earn prizes when you reach various monetary levels. Volunteers are needed to help at the event as well.

Join our list of generous sponsors, which to date include Barbara Cochran, Logix, SCV Rotary and MB2 Entertainment.

Read more and sign up at Purple Palooza, or contact Cheryl Jones (661) 259-9439.

To learn more visit Child & Family Center.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...