header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 7
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
| Friday, Oct 7, 2022
scv natives

Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual gardening class, “Perennials and Natives for the SCV,” on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.

Register today to learn about perennials and native plants that will thrive in the Santa Clarita Valley from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist, and California Certified Nurseryman.

“As we enter into planting season here in the SCV, now is the perfect time to start planning the replacement of some of your turf grass,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “This class will teach you about some of the perennials and natives that will work best for you. This class is perfect for anybody who wants to add drought-tolerant plants to their landscape.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Perennials and Natives for the SCV gardening class or to view our remaining 2022 class schedule, visit SCV Water Gardening Classes.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the SCV. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-07-2022 Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
10-07-2022 Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
10-05-2022 Valencia-Based Landscape Development Further Expands Its Footprint in SoCal
10-03-2022 Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
10-03-2022 California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Artists Association Needs Immediate Help Writing Grants
Each year the Santa Clarita Artists Association applies for several state and local art grants. The money received from these grants helps support the SCAA Gallery with the $1,000 monthly rent, storage unit $350 rent, as well as provide for professional artists' speaker fees at free general meetings which cost $100 a monthly in rental fees, community art events such as the 2021 high school student exhibit and more.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Needs Immediate Help Writing Grants
Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by a council study session at 5 p.m. and the regular open session at 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: Council to Review Via Princessa Park, SCV COA Funding Requests
Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,336 new cases countywide and 45 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 1,336 Cases Countywide, 45 Cases in SCV
Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Stand, a new restaurant opening in Valencia. The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.
Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response on Friday, Oct. 7.
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
It's crucial for residents to know how their tax dollars are being spent. This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved our supplemental budget—a $44.6 billion spending roadmap for county services. The budget includes many of my priorities, including public safety, homelessness, mental health, and youth services, all with fiscal prudence in mind.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Oct. 7-15: Fire Prevention Week Urges Home Fire Drills
This Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster.
Oct. 7-15: Fire Prevention Week Urges Home Fire Drills
Nov. 7: Second Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tourney
The Second Annual Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, Nov. 7 at the Valencia Country Club.
Nov. 7: Second Annual SCV Sheriff’s Station Golf Tourney
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
College of the Canyons freshman Carla Menendez tied with two others for medalist honors, leading the Cougars to a fifth straight conference victory at Antelope Valley Country Club on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Cougars Continue Conference Win Streak, Menendez Medals Again
Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's free virtual gardening class, "Perennials and Natives for the SCV," on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
CHP Receives Grant to Increase Safety for Motorcyclists
The California Highway Patrol will implement a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle.
CHP Receives Grant to Increase Safety for Motorcyclists
Oct. 10-23: SCV Potters Abandoned Art, Fall Sale
The Santa Clarita Valley Potters will be "abandoning" art throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Oct. 10-21. Residents are encouraged to join the Abandoned Art SCV Facebook page to find clues on where the hidden ceramics can be found in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 10-23: SCV Potters Abandoned Art, Fall Sale
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
CSUN’s College of Social, Behavioral Sciences Hosting Inaugural BikeFest
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting the first annual BikeFest on Sunday, Oct. 23.
CSUN’s College of Social, Behavioral Sciences Hosting Inaugural BikeFest
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads to Long Beach State Tourney
California State University, Northridge continues Fall women's tennis action this weekend as the Matadors travel to the Long Beach State Tournament.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads to Long Beach State Tourney
Denise Redmond Stepping Down from Carousel Ranch
Denise Redmond, executive director of Carousel Ranch announced that she will step down from the position as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Denise Redmond Stepping Down from Carousel Ranch
Woman Found Dead in Newhall Clothing Collection Box
A woman was reportedly found dead Thursday inside a clothing collection box on the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.
Woman Found Dead in Newhall Clothing Collection Box
Lady Cougars Softball Program Hosting Youth Skills Clinic
The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting youth players from across the region to participate in the 2022 COC Softball Youth Skills Clinic, with three dates running in October.
Lady Cougars Softball Program Hosting Youth Skills Clinic
California Announces Plan to Cut Imports of Colorado River Water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following federal pressure to reduce how much water it takes from the Colorado River, California on Wednesday announced a plan to cut its consumption annually by 400,000 acre-feet. 
California Announces Plan to Cut Imports of Colorado River Water
DMV Reminding Californians REAL ID Enforcement Begins in Seven Months
If you don’t have your REAL ID yet, there is no need to be frightened. Add it to your bag of treats this month and be prepared for federal enforcement beginning May 3, 2
DMV Reminding Californians REAL ID Enforcement Begins in Seven Months
Thursday COVID Roundup: 68 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional COVID-19 deaths and 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 12 deaths and 1,822 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 68 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Rhead Scores in the 84th Minute to Lift CSUN Past Sacramento State 2-1
Jack Rhead's goal in the 84th minute sent CSUN past Sacramento State 2-1 in Big West men's soccer action Wednesday afternoon at Hornet Soccer Field.
Rhead Scores in the 84th Minute to Lift CSUN Past Sacramento State 2-1
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: