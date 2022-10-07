Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives

Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and natives. They are plants that live for two or more years and are well suited for your landscape and the Santa Clarita Valley climate. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s free virtual gardening class, “Perennials and Natives for the SCV,” on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m.

Register today to learn about perennials and native plants that will thrive in the Santa Clarita Valley from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist, and California Certified Nurseryman.

“As we enter into planting season here in the SCV, now is the perfect time to start planning the replacement of some of your turf grass,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “This class will teach you about some of the perennials and natives that will work best for you. This class is perfect for anybody who wants to add drought-tolerant plants to their landscape.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Perennials and Natives for the SCV gardening class or to view our remaining 2022 class schedule, visit SCV Water Gardening Classes.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the SCV. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at Your SCV Water.

