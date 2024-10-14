Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda, visit here.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking the link to the zoom meeting. The webinar ID is 160 630 5880.

It is possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.

