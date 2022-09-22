Oct. 15: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication in Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.
The 10 winning stamped poems’ locations will be revealed and the winning poets will have an opportunity to do a live reading of the poems. A map displaying the locations of the stamped poems will be available. Seating is limited.
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Bart DeLorenzo will direct the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Los Angeles premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s "Ghosts," running now through Sunday, Oct. 23 at the company theater in Los Angeles.
Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook for the coming year, the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference included global, national, and state perspectives, while focusing primarily on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community.
With 87% of Americans feeling “anxious” or “very anxious” about inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
The Los Angeles County Office of Immigrant Affairs in the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs welcomes the new “public charge” regulation and continues its public campaign to inform immigrant households about this positive and important development.
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2023 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a webinar via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.