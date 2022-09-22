Oct. 15: Sidewalk Poetry Dedication in Old Town Newhall

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to attend the Sidewalk Poetry Reading Dedication at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.

The 10 winning stamped poems’ locations will be revealed and the winning poets will have an opportunity to do a live reading of the poems. A map displaying the locations of the stamped poems will be available. Seating is limited.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Arts website.

