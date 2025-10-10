header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 9
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
| Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
WISH Webinar logo

The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.

Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so you can be confident and have peace of mind as you navigate through the process.

Created for college-bound students and families the webinars are presented by certified experts on a wide range of subjects.

Each Wednesday Webinar is interactive, giving families access to the information needed to best guide college-bound students.

Presenters include:

College Click (Donna Siegel, Cristine Butler, Ellen Parsons, Gary Bednorz, Ed Schoenberg), The Student-Athlete Advisors (Katie Andersen, Amy Bryant, Joe Slater, Reid Meyer), Janet Recchia (Syracuse University), Josh Nowak (Hart District Lead Counselor), Angela Harris (College of the Canyons).

All webinars held 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Interactive Q&A will be moderated through chat.

Registration links will be sent the morning of the webinar.

Webinar registration is now free, webinar recordings will cost $35.

For questions email wish@hartdistrict.org.

The next Wish Webinar will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Mastering the University of California and California State University Apps and Personal Insight Questions will feature Donna Siegel of College Click, Angela Harris of College of the Canyons and College Click, Christine Colton of AP Lang Teacher/Hart High School and Lemonade Education.

This webinar will demystify the UC and California State applications. This session will help parents and students understand the California UC and state system application requirements with a special spotlight on the required UC personal insight questions.

How to fill out the Cal State and UC applications.

What are the personal insight questions (PIQ’s)?

What is the essence of an essay?

What should I write about?

How do you break them down?

What word count is needed?

What do the colleges want to know?

How does “test-optional” impact applications and acceptance rates?

Your student will leave the webinar with the know-how to start their UC and CSU applications.

Register at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps

Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
FULL STORY...

TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal

TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025
Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.
FULL STORY...

COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program

COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival

CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival
Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement

Oct. 8: COC Board to Discuss Ruys Employment Agreement
Monday, Oct 6, 2025
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. in open session.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps
TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.
TMU Biology Grad Published in International Science Journal
Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita
What I love most about Santa Clarita is how our city embraces creativity and invites art into every aspect of community life.
Patsy Ayala | Bringing Art to Life Across Santa Clarita
Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Tide Cleaners will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2-2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.
Dec. 14: Deadline to Submit to 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’
The Friends of Hart Park's popular fundraiser "Silents Under the Stars returns on Saturday, Oct. 25.
Oct. 25: Friends of Hart Park ‘Silents Under the Stars’
Oct. 18-19: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Agua Dulce Winery will host its Fall Craft Fair, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct.-Sunday, Oct. 19.
Oct. 18-19: Agua Dulce Winery Fall Craft Fair
Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra' will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the "New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons" concert.
Oct. 12: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra ‘New Celebrations’ Concert
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.
Hart District Students Show Significant Growth on State CAASPP Assessments
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
Olive Branch Theatricals' "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.
Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.
TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet
The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master's University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.
TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet
Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight
College of the Canyons women's golf won a sixth straight conference tournament at Encino Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 6, with sophomore Sahya Kitabatake taking medalist honors as the Cougars' four scoring players all finished top eight in the field.
Canyons Takes Victory, Kitabatake, Allard, Downing, Lieberman Top Eight
Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational
College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women's team standings before seeing the men's squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.
Jamison Wins, Women Place Second, Men Fifth at BC Invitational
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month
In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the department’s seven animal care centers, including the Castaic Animal Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley.
October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.
COC Selected as Sole Community College in National Park Trust Ambassador Program
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.
LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Detectives Seeking Victims of Suspect Adva Lavie
County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law
Governor Signs Additional Schiavo Legislation
 Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.
Governor Signs Additional Schiavo Legislation
CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival
California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.
CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding all Californians that vaccines against respiratory viruses like COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus are the most effective and safest ways to protect themselves against severe illness this winter.
CDPH Wants California to Stay Up to Date on Vaccines for Best Protection During Holidays
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield's Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
SCVNews.com