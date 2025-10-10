Oct. 15: WiSH Wednesday Webinar Mastering UC, Cal State University Apps

The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.

Experts from college admissions and planning will help guide families and share best practices so you can be confident and have peace of mind as you navigate through the process.

Created for college-bound students and families the webinars are presented by certified experts on a wide range of subjects.

Each Wednesday Webinar is interactive, giving families access to the information needed to best guide college-bound students.

Presenters include:

College Click (Donna Siegel, Cristine Butler, Ellen Parsons, Gary Bednorz, Ed Schoenberg), The Student-Athlete Advisors (Katie Andersen, Amy Bryant, Joe Slater, Reid Meyer), Janet Recchia (Syracuse University), Josh Nowak (Hart District Lead Counselor), Angela Harris (College of the Canyons).

All webinars held 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Interactive Q&A will be moderated through chat.

Registration links will be sent the morning of the webinar.

Webinar registration is now free, webinar recordings will cost $35.

For questions email wish@hartdistrict.org.

The next Wish Webinar will be held Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Mastering the University of California and California State University Apps and Personal Insight Questions will feature Donna Siegel of College Click, Angela Harris of College of the Canyons and College Click, Christine Colton of AP Lang Teacher/Hart High School and Lemonade Education.

This webinar will demystify the UC and California State applications. This session will help parents and students understand the California UC and state system application requirements with a special spotlight on the required UC personal insight questions.

How to fill out the Cal State and UC applications.

What are the personal insight questions (PIQ’s)?

What is the essence of an essay?

What should I write about?

How do you break them down?

What word count is needed?

What do the colleges want to know?

How does “test-optional” impact applications and acceptance rates?

Your student will leave the webinar with the know-how to start their UC and CSU applications.

Register at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

