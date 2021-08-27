Purple Palooza

Oct. 16: Child & Family Center to Host Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 27, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian | The Signal

The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will host the Purple Palooza 5k Color Walk on the morning of Oct. 16 to mark National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The walk will begin and end in the parking lot of the Child & Family Center, located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway. A light breakfast and warm-up festivities will precede the walk, which will track local sidewalks and bike paths where participants will walk through purple checkpoints.

The Saturday event will also feature entertainment, activities for kids, vendor booths and food trucks.

Registration is open online. A $35 basic registration includes a continental breakfast and goody bag and a $60 deluxe registration includes a T-shirt and medal.

Registration for children ages 4-12 is $15. There is no registration fee for children under 4 years old, but they must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Walk day registration is also available for a fee of $45, and registration for the Purple Palooza virtual walk is $25.

Community service hours are available for high school students interested in volunteering at the Palooza.

For more information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/Info/CA/SantaClarita/PurplePalooza.

