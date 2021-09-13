Oct. 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale’s Annual Benefit Fundraiser

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale is proud to announce its annual benefit event – Cabaret and Cabernet – will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5:00 p.m., in the Bridgeport Clubhouse.

The theme this year is “Another Opening, Another Show. Broadway is back, and so are we!” This event will showcase talent from the Chorale performing music from the Great White Way.

Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening of food, wine, and music! This will be the first live event presented by the Chorale since 2020.

“We are thrilled to be bringing live music to our community again,” said Artistic Director Steven Applegate. “We are coming together for the benefit of the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, and there is no better way to celebrate our return than with the music of Broadway. It will be a very special evening to support what we are planning for the Chorale’s next chapter.”

Tickets are $125 for individuals, or $1500 for a premium table for 8 guests. There will also be a silent auction, live auction, and raffle. Tickets may be purchased at our website, SCMasterChorale.org.

The Bridgeport Clubhouse is located at 27002 Edgewater Lane, Santa Clarita, 91355.

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through their yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire to the delight of audience members of all ages. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, please visit our website, SCMasterChorale.org.

For questions, contact Katherine Rotim at (661) 383-1776 or info@scmasterchorale.org.

