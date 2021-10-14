Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

By Press Release

Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) Sports, will be holding a Skate-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cube Santa Clarita.

The event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a group skate on the NHL Ice. Plan to come about 30 minutes early so you are ready to skate.

Athletes, coaches, and volunteers will skate for 60 minutes, in exchange for your generous donations.

SNAP is a local nonprofit providing individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.

100 percent of proceeds provides funding for all SNAP Sports special needs programs, including ice hockey

adaptive ice skating, flag football, cheerleading, and running club. Your support also provides ice time, field time, and equipment for these incredible athletes and enables this nonprofit program to grow and serve even more awesome athletes.

To support SNAP’s annual Skate-A-Thon, please click on the [here]. No donation is too small or too large.

Over the last nine years, Skate-A-Thon has provided over $100,000 to support sports-based programming for athletes with special needs. Thanks to all of the generous donors, faithful supporters, and skater/fundraisers who have made this event so successful.

All SNAP Sports participants and their families are welcome to join in on the fun. The theme is to dress crazy Halloween, 80’s/90’s attire, or just plain silly. After all, you can’t spell fundraiser with out “fun.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...