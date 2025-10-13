Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting

|
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.
|
The SCV LGBT Center will hold its SCV Pride Picnic Sunday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dr. Richard Rioux Park.
|
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
|
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
|
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
|
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
|
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
|
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
|
1876
- Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story
]
|
1915
- Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story
]
|
1885
- Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story
]
|
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
|
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
|
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
|
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
|
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
|
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.
|
It was smooth sailing for The Master's University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
