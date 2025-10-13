header image

October 13
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Oct. 16: Watershed Area Steering Committee Meeting
| Monday, Oct 13, 2025
Santa-Clara-river-after-rain

The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Oct.16 from 1–3 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, Carl Boyer Room, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Please see the full agenda here.

Members of the public can join via WebEx Webinar.

Webinar number: 2488 994 7185

Password: scwp (7297 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join the webinar at https://safecleanwaterla.org/event/santa-clara-river-wasc-meeting-13/.

Join by phone: +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll or +1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles)

Access code: 2488 994 7185

Phone participants and the public are encouraged to submit public comments (or a request to make a public comment) to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov.

All public comments will become part of the official record.

Please fill out the public comment card here https://safecleanwaterla.org/content/uploads/2020/10/Comment-Card-Form.pdf.

Then email card to SafeCleanWaterLA@pw.lacounty.gov by at least 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.

For more information visit https://portal.safecleanwaterla.org/scw-reporting/map.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative has addressed the very public resignation of five board members, while categorically refuting the allegations of financial mismanagement and mission failure contained in their joint resignation letter.
SC Veterans Services Collaborative Responds to Board Member Resignations
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.
Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
The city of Santa Clarita invites all to a late-night screening of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Centre on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 p.m.
Oct. 24-25: A Time-Warping Night at the Rocky Horror Picture Show
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
College of the Canyons will host its Fall 2025 Star Party on Friday, Oct. 24, featuring a keynote presentation by Dr. Athina Peidou, a geodesist and GRACE-FO Project Staff Scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Oct. 24: Fall Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
In an epic battle that lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours, The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated the OUAZ Spirit 22-25, 25-9, 25-23, 24-26, 15-7 Saturday, Oct. 11 in a huge conference match up in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Beat OUAZ in Five-Set Thriller
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master's University men's soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Maddy Traylor and Kegan Brunnemann each had two goals as The Master's University women's soccer defeated ACU 7-0 Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Dominate ACU on the Pitch
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative recently hosted a dozen veterans at the nonprofit's Newhall facility to experience an evening of learning, laughter and connection, thanks to the efforts of The TLC Club (Technology Literacy to enhance Cognition).
Teens Bring Tech Support, Smiles to SCV Veterans
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall. The public session will be preceded by a closed session Special Meeting at 5 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the debut of the Western Star Dust, a new, interactive art installation that transforms the iconic Walk of Western Stars in Old Town Newhall.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
After the recent release of California’s 2025 Smarter Balanced test scores, Educational Results Partnership has analyzed the data and announced the 2025 Honor Roll list of California’s top-performing schools and districts.
Educational Results Partnership 2025 Honor Roll Schools of the Year
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2025/26 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the regular meeting of the Hart District Board of Trustees.
Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Get ready to glide into a frightfully good time. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is turning the rink into a haunted hangout for Skate and Scare on Saturday, Oct. 25, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is making residents and health care providers aware of the significant health risks associated with the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH).
Additional Fatal Overdoses Tied to Synthetic Kratom in County
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
One goal scored with 3:24 to play was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 9, 1-0 in Mesa, Ariz.
Late Goal Gives Mustangs Road Loss
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
The Master's University women's volleyball team took one on the chin Thursday, Oct. 9 in San Dimas, getting swept in three sets 22-25, 18-25, 18-25 by the Life Pacific Warriors.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Struck Down by Warriors
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
It was smooth sailing for The Master's University Lady Mustang soccer team as it defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 6-0 on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Soccer Trounces Park Gilbert on the Road
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the annual statement of the William S. Hart Endowment and Income Funds, and the transfer of the remaining Hart trust corpuses from the county to the city of Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: Supervisors to Consider Transfer of Hart Trust
