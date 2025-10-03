Oct. 17: Canyons Softball to Host Movie Night

The College of the Canyons softball program is inviting fans of all ages to attend a special Movie Night under the stars at Whitten Field on Friday, Oct. 17.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfortable seating before settling in for the evening’s feature presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Gates open at 6 p.m., with movie screening beginning at 7 p.m. in what promises to be a memorable evening. The event will also include raffle prizes, concessions and more.

Tickets are on sale now with proceeds supporting the Canyons softball program.

