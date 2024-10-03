Oct. 17: Community Invited to Homecoming Celebration at Cougar Stadium

The College of the Canyons Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2024 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.

Cougar Stadium is located on College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m., with kickoff for the game against conference rival El Camino College scheduled at 6 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of pre-game activities including:

T-Shirt Giveaway for first 500 fans

Music

Pre-game activities, lawn games and snacks

Food and concession sales

Halftime entertainment sponsored by the college’s Associated Student Government and student Inter-Club Council

Additionally, a variety of college departments and organizations will be on hand to provide information, demonstrations and giveaways.

The celebration culminates with kickoff of the Cougars’ week six Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League contest vs. El Camino at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 12 and seniors over 65 are $5. As always, college staff and students are free with valid I.D.

Fans now have three options to purchase tickets:

Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival through the HomeTown Ticketing service; display electronic ticket at gate.

Purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium.

Purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...