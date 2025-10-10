header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Oct. 17: Deadline Extended for Music Center’s Spotlight Program
| Friday, Oct 10, 2025
Spotlight

The application deadline for The Music Center’s Spotlight program has been extended to Friday, Oct. 17, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The free annual competition provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development funds to Southern California high school students through auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators.

Applying for Spotlight is free; high school students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must submit a video audition online and may apply in one or more of the following categories: Acting, Ballet, Dance, Classical Instrumental, Contemporary Instrumental, Classical Voice and Non-Classical Voice. NOTE: Only 300 applications will be accepted each for Acting and Non-Classical Voice. All who apply will receive personalized written feedback from distinguished panels of judges and a certificate of achievement. Each applicant will have the opportunity to gain valuable audition experience and knowledge in their disciplines through mastery classes and performances. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self‐esteem, preparation and perseverance.

To apply visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.

Available to view on-demand, The Spotlight Academy is an episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to The Music Center’s Spotlight; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical discussions with guest experts including New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck; opera singer Suzanna Guzmán; and film, television and Broadway actor Barrett Foa.

For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit musiccenter.org/spotlight.
