Oct. 17: Santa Clarita Job Fair at COC

College of the Canyons in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, America’s Job Center of California and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Friday, Oct. 17 at College of the Canyons’ West Gym, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event is free and open to the public. Free parking in any student lot.

Employers from multiple industries will be there looking to hire, so bring resumes and dress to impress.

College of the Canyons will be offering resume writing assistance to all job seekers on specific dates on-campus or via Zoom.

Employer registration opens on Tuesday, Sept. 30, and information on how to participate can be found https://www.canyons.edu/studentservices/career/job-fair/employer-registration.php.

For more information, visit www.MySCVJobFair.com.

