Oct. 18-19: Native American Festival Returns to Antelope Valley Indian Museum

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park invites the public to join its annual Native American Celebration 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 18 and 19.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park is located at 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster, CA 93535. From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

The event will feature captivating performances, traditional storytelling and arts and crafts exhibitions celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Native American peoples.

The event will kick off with a blessing by Chumash/Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians elders Ted and Dennis Garcia. Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy performances and a variety of interactive activities.

The event is $10 for those over 12 years old and free for children 12 and under.

Below are some of the activities attendees can enjoy:

Enjoy hoop dancing by Sage Romero (Paiute/Taos Pueblo), traditional songs by Kaelene Ashmore (Diné), Aztec dancing by Danza Azteca Xochipilli, Iroquois Smoke Dancers and music from Blue Star, a Northern Style drum group.

Listen to traditional Chumash stories told by Ted and Dennis Garcia (Chumash/Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians).

Get involved in the traditional skill of clay working and learn how to pound acorns and pine nuts at the touch table in Joshua Cottage.

Watch the process of making arrowheads with expert Mike Thompson.

Explore and purchase handcrafted Native American jewelry, beadwork, gourd art and crafts created by 11 Native artists. The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will share information about resources and programs.

Don’t miss the chance to try fry bread, available for purchase from the Wildhorse Native American Association

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit its website at avim.parks.ca.gov.

Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

California State Parks supports equal access. If you need reasonable modification or special accommodation for the event, please contact Peggy Ronning at (661) 946-3055

