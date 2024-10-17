Oct. 18: Canyon Country Library Hosts Teen Fanfest 2024

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch has announced the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. for an evening filled with activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.

Join Santa Clarita Libraries in celebrating fall with a Fall Carnival 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Valencia Library at 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Logix Federal Credit Union hosted its biennial Thrive event, formerly known as Training Day, for employees Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Friday, Oct. 25. This special board meeting will start at 1 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to pay $880 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, in what an attorney said was the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese, it was announced Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Mahati Dharanipathi, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the prestigious Congressional Award.

California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council invites artists to submit artwork in its annual “Adult Fine Art Show”, an open-themed, juried art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, in Acton.

The California State Transportation Agency, the California Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation announced a call for applicants to serve on the Interagency Equity Advisory Committee.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Acton.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in collaboration with San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, is investigating further local spread of dengue virus infection in Baldwin Park.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia held a press conference in Castaic on Tuesday to urge state and county officials to declare a state of emergency related to regional health impacts from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

College of the Canyons women's soccer powered past West L.A. College with a 5-0 result on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Cougar Soccer Field, locking in another victory in Western State Conference, South Division play. Canyons sophomore Felicia Marquez stamped her name on the game, commanding the center of the field, which resulted in her first hat trick of the year. Marquez now owns five of the Cougars' 31 goals this season.

Grace Colburn had 21 kills and Trinity Beers had a career-high 17 digs as The Master's women's volleyball team defeated the Life Pacific Warriors 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night, Oct. 12 in The MacArthur Center in Newhall.

As California continues to proactively test symptomatic individuals for bird flu, the California Department of Public Health reports that new possible positive human bird flu cases have been identified in the Central Valley since last Friday.

College of the Canyons will host a free outdoor movie night on Friday, October 25 at the Canyon Country campus.

Foothill League Football Teams on the Home Stretch The weeks have flown by, and the seven Foothill League Football teams only have two, or three, league games left to play, depending on when their bye weeks were/are scheduled. As the end of league approaches, two teams are clearly out front, and heading for a clash this Friday, Oct. 18.

Governor Signs School Mascot Bill into Law Dozens of public schools in California will have to find new mascot names after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3074 on Friay, Sept. 27.

SCV Water Continues Support for Water Champions Program Earlier this year, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency launched its Water Champions Program, focused on supporting local businesses as they prioritize efficient water use as part of its overall operations.

Oct. 15-17: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17 to reconstruct a box culvert.

Oct. 15-19 : Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 19.