header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 8
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
| Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Circle of Hope croptea

Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.

This year’s theme, “Once Upon 21 Years of Hope,” invites guests to a royal fairy tale afternoon tea party filled with whimsy, elegance and heartwarming moments.

Be transported into a storybook world with enchanting décor, dazzling details and a fairy tale ambiance fit for royalty.

Indulge in a sumptuous high tea service, complete with gourmet treats, savory bites and fine teas.

The event will offer fundraising activities including the “21 Wishes” auction and the “Enchanted Tea Chest” raffle. There will be countless ways to win big while supporting a noble cause.

Pose at whimsical photo stations, vote for the Royal Court and mingle with fellow guests dressed in finest fairy tale attire.

Celebrate Circle of Hope’s 21 years of changing lives and be part of the magic that continues to bring hope to those battling cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

By purchasing a ticket, you’re helping Circle of Hope to fund vital programs that provide financial assistance, education and emotional support to individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18.

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: SCV Senior Center Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Attire: Fairy Tale elegance encouraged.

Reserve Your Seat: $115 per ticket.

Tickets are limited for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, so don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic. Tickets and Sponsorship packages are available now. Purchase your individual tickets before Sept 5 and receive $15 off. Early bird tickets now on sale: $100.

To purchase tickets visit https://circleofhope.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/circleofhope/event.jsp?event=1.

Circle of Hope tea
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident

Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea

Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
FULL STORY...

From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center

From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Friday, Aug 8, 2025
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event

Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event

Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
Thursday, Aug 7, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
This month marks the first anniversary of Vermont College of Fine Arts becoming an affiliate of California Institute of the Arts. While it’s been a year of extraordinary challenges for both institutions, and American higher education in general, it’s also been a year of milestones.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Celebrate One Year Partnership
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.
Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
The Music Center, Los Angeles’ performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center’s 38th Annual Spotlight program.
SCV High School Students Invited to Apply for The Music Center ‘Spotlight’ Program
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
In light of Los Angeles County’s emergency proclamation in response to the rapidly spreading Canyon Fire, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds all business owners that price gouging is illegal.
L.A. County Warns Against Price Gouging Amid Canyon Fire Evacuations
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.
Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
The National League of Junior Cotillions, Santa Clarita Chapter, has scheduled the informational Parents’ Reception and registration event for the 2025-2026 season.
Aug. 21: Parent Reception for Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference and four-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown us just how powerful that can be.
From Lemonade to Impact: Eloise, Age 4, Inspires Generosity for Child & Family Center
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Annual Congressional Forum, featuring Congressman George Whitesides, who represents California’s 27th Congressional District. The forum will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
Aug. 29: SCV Chamber Congressional Forum to Feature Whitesides
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced significant achievements in its Advanced Placement program, demonstrating a remarkable increase in both student participation and academic success in the last two years.
Hart District Celebrates Record Growth in AP Participation and Achievement
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
CalFire reports the Canyon Fire which began at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, is now burning east with a rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels.
Update: Canyon Fire at 4,856 Acres, Cal Fire Reports 25% Contained
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, Metro’s contractor OHLA USA will begin installing permanent overhead signage throughout the project corridor. This activity will include installing three overhead signs along southbound I-5 between SR-14 and Calgrove Boulevard, including at the Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.
Aug. 11-13: SB I-5 Closures in SCV for Sign Installation
Today in SCV History (Aug. 8)
1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
The Canyon Fire, a fast-moving wildfire started at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and is rapidly spreading in Ventura County near the Los Angeles County and Ventura County border, prompting evacuation orders for Piru, Val Verde and areas of Castaic.
Canyon Fire Prompts Evacuation Orders for Piru, Val Verde, Oak Canyon
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
JCI Santa Clarita will host a JCI 101 community event 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 9 at 28110 Avenue Stanford, Unit A, Santa Clarita, CA 91381.
Aug. 9: JCI 101 Community Event
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 with "General College Overview Process."
Aug. 20: WiSH Webinar on ‘General College Overview Process’
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates is inviting the public to a in-depth look at pollinators, "Pollinators on Parade," event Sunday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m.
Aug. 17: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Pollinators on Parade’ Event
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will open its Summer Sensory room for adults with disabilities and caregivers, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12 in its Community Room.
Aug. 12: Explore the Summer Sensory Room at Canyon Country Library
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will host a Bruno Mars Tribute, "Locked Out of Heaven," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
Aug. 9: Concerts in the Park Presents Bruno Mars Tribute
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Office has renewed its search for a commissioner with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. Qualified applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and all other required documents by Aug. 8.
Aug. 8: Deadline to Apply for Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commissioner
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
The Valley Industry Association will host its CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 22 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.
Aug. 22: VIA CEO Forum
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
It’s time to head back to school and back to the library for study resources. The Santa Clarita Public Library offers more than 50 different e-databases on its website, all available for free.
Back to School Resources at Santa Clarita Public Library
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
College of the Canyons freshman Grace Dias has announced her commitment to the Saint Francis University softball program and will soon be joining the Red Flash.
COC’s Dias Commits to Saint Francis University
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
SCVNews.com