Oct. 18: Circle of Hope 21st Annual Charity Afternoon Tea

Circle of Hope invites the community to join an enchanting celebration as the Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit marks 21 years of Circle of Hope’s Charity Tea Party.

This year’s theme, “Once Upon 21 Years of Hope,” invites guests to a royal fairy tale afternoon tea party filled with whimsy, elegance and heartwarming moments.

Be transported into a storybook world with enchanting décor, dazzling details and a fairy tale ambiance fit for royalty.

Indulge in a sumptuous high tea service, complete with gourmet treats, savory bites and fine teas.

The event will offer fundraising activities including the “21 Wishes” auction and the “Enchanted Tea Chest” raffle. There will be countless ways to win big while supporting a noble cause.

Pose at whimsical photo stations, vote for the Royal Court and mingle with fellow guests dressed in finest fairy tale attire.

Celebrate Circle of Hope’s 21 years of changing lives and be part of the magic that continues to bring hope to those battling cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

By purchasing a ticket, you’re helping Circle of Hope to fund vital programs that provide financial assistance, education and emotional support to individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18.

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: SCV Senior Center Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Attire: Fairy Tale elegance encouraged.

Reserve Your Seat: $115 per ticket.

Tickets are limited for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, so don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic. Tickets and Sponsorship packages are available now. Purchase your individual tickets before Sept 5 and receive $15 off. Early bird tickets now on sale: $100.

To purchase tickets visit https://circleofhope.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/circleofhope/event.jsp?event=1.

