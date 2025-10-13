Oct. 18: Fix it Clinic at Valencia Library

Sponsors Los Angeles County Public Works and the city of Santa Clarita will hold a Fix it Clinic, 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch.

Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch is located at 23743 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Do you have a household item in need of repair? Don’t trash it. Come fix it for free where the Valencia library will provide the space, tools and expert coaches to help troubleshoot and repair the well-loved item. Examples of items to repair include bicycles, clothing, electronics, small appliances, toys and jewelry.

Pre-registration is encouraged, open to all residents of Los Angeles county. To register an item to be fixed or to volunteer your time to be a fixer, please visit: https://bit.ly/LAFC-SantaClarita.

For more information or to RSVP to the event visit https://events.humanitix.com/lafixitclinic_santaclarita .

