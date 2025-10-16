Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event

The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.

The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.

Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.

In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.

A goal in the 86th minute for Life Pacific meant The Master's University men's soccer team went from what looked like a 1-0 win to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, Oct. 15 against the Warriors in La Verne, Calif.

The Lady Mustangs volleyball team swept the Life Pacific Warriors (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) Wednesday, Oct. 15 in The MacArthur Center.

There will be a free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling collection event for Santa Clarita area residents on Saturday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., in Santa Clarita from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.

Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.

Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.

No. 2 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored its lone goal in the 71st minute to push past visiting Santa Monica College 1-0 on Friday, Oct 10.

The Master's University's Hannah Ulibarri is now three for three in golf tournament wins this season as she took the top spot in the Embry-Riddle Fall Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Prescott, Ariz., despite extremely windy conditions.

Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only 10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more.

2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences.

SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.

Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event on Thursday, Oct. 16, to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.