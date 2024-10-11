Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus

|
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Friend's of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Forbidden Trail" Castaic Lake Haunted Hike on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-27. "Don't Let Your Eyes Betray You!" This three-fourths of a mile trek includes a stroll along the frightening trail, and there is no telling what lurks around.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
The last of this year's Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center.
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
- President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25:
Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
