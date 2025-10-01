Oct.18: JCI Santa Clarita Inaugural Wellness Expo at Plum Canyon Park

JCI Santa Clarita is proud to present its first-ever Wellness Expo, a dynamic, community-centered celebration of health, wellness, and connection.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, Plum Canyon Park will come alive with fitness classes, interactive experiences, expert resources, and local businesses—all coming together to inspire Santa Clarita to live healthier, stronger, and more balanced lives.

Classes & Experiences

Attendees will have the chance to join live classes and demos led by some of Santa Clarita’s top wellness professionals:

-Results Fitness – high-energy group workout

-Ekata – martial arts, movement, and mindfulness

-Mindful Kung Fu – combining strength and centered calm

-Alignment By Design – mobility, posture, and alignment session

-Rise Mindful Healing – meditation and stress relief

-Aaron Xperience – dynamic fitness for all ages

These engaging sessions are designed for every skill level—from beginners to experienced fitness enthusiasts—making it easy (and fun!) for everyone to participate.

Wellness Village & Vendor Booths

The Wellness Village will feature an impressive lineup of community sponsors and organizations, offering everything from health screenings to lifestyle products:

Sponsors & Partners include:

SOS Serving Our Seniors – Bridge to Wellness – Strong 4 Lyfe – Skyline Smiles & Mind Body Infusion – Perspire Sauna Studio – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital – North LA County Regional Center – HotWorx – Dr. Beth Segel – Snow Orthodontics – Santa Clarita Children’s Dental – Newhall Massage (with Valencia Chiropractic) – The Stretch Co. – UCLA Health Medicare Advantage Plan – Beets and Berries – Guide Dogs of America – Neil Fitzgerald – Ray Heating + Cooling – Animal Medical Center – LaPaz Wellness – UCLA Health – 360 Suites – Santa Clarita Magazine, SCV élite Magazine, KHTS Radio, SCVTV, and The Signal.

With raffles, giveaways, and family-friendly activities, attendees will leave the Expo not only feeling energized but also equipped with tools and resources to continue their wellness journey.

Why It Matters

“This event is designed to bring wellness to life in a way that’s approachable, inclusive, and fun,” said Project Chair Cindy Castillo. “From group workouts to stress management workshops, there’s something for everyone.”

“The Wellness Expo is about community connection. We’re showcasing the incredible businesses and professionals in our valley while helping residents take practical steps toward healthier living,” said Co-Chair Kennedy Gelnette.

Save the Date: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Plum Canyon Park

More Info: www.jcisantaclarita.org/project/wellnessexpo

