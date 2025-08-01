header image

Aug. 1
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country
Leona Cox
Oct. 18: JCI Santa Clarita to Host Inaugural Wellness Expo
Friday, Aug 1, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita Wellness Expo crop Flyer

JCI Santa Clarita has announced the launch of its first-ever Wellness Expo, a free community-centered event dedicated to promoting health, wellness and personal development throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 18, at Plum Canyon Park, 18819 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 and is open to residents of all ages and backgrounds.

The JCI Wellness Expo is more than just a health fair, it’s a dynamic gathering designed to encourage residents to take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle while connecting with local resources.

The day will be filled with interactive activities, fitness classes, mental health resources, nutrition education and opportunities to explore holistic wellness options.

Visitors can expect a diverse lineup of wellness professionals, small businesses, and community partners who are passionate about supporting the well-being of others.

“Santa Clarita is home to so many incredible wellness-focused businesses and professionals, but many residents don’t know what’s available right in their own backyard,” said Project Chair Cindy Castillo. “The Wellness Expo is designed to bridge that gap by bringing everything together in one engaging and accessible space.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of health-focused experiences, including:

— Group fitness demos like yoga, Zumba, and strength training.

— Mindfulness workshops covering stress reduction, breathwork and meditation.

— Health screenings and one-on-one consultations with wellness experts.

— Vendor booths featuring wellness products, services, and educational materials.

— Raffles and giveaways to encourage participation and exploration.

JCI Santa Clarita is a chapter of the Junior Chamber International, a global nonprofit organization of young active citizens, It is spearheading this project to strengthen community ties while promoting individual growth.

The event also serves as a platform for JCI members to gain leadership experience, foster community relationships and champion a healthier, more connected Santa Claritaj Valley.

“The Wellness Expo represents everything JCI stands for, empowerment, community involvement and positive change,” said Project Chair Kennedy Gelnette. “Our goal is to make wellness approachable and inclusive while showcasing the strength and compassion of our local community.”

For more information or to get involved as a vendor or sponsor, please contact the project chairs directly at cindy.castillo@jcisantaclarita.org, or kennedy.gelnette@jcisantaclarita.org.

For more information visit www.jcisantaclarita.org/project/wellnessexpo.

JCI Santa Clarita is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens ages 18 to 40 who are committed to creating positive change in the Santa Clarita Valley. Through community service projects, professional development opportunities and impactful events, JCI empowers its members to become leaders and changemakers. Locally, JCI Santa Clarita is known for initiatives like the Santa’s Helpers program, the Wellness Expo and the annual 40 Under Forty awards.

JCI Santa Clarita Wellness Expo Flyer
Friday, Aug 1, 2025
JCI Santa Clarita has announced the launch of its first-ever Wellness Expo, a community-centered event dedicated to promoting health, wellness and personal development throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
