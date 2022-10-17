The California Transportation Commission last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.

For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.

Adoptober meowvelous kitty promotion. Find your purrfect pet this month at the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopt a cat for only $13 until Oct. 31.

Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.

This week, many of us were shocked to hear the recording of four powerful Los Angeles leaders who expressed intolerable, hateful, and racist comments.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,329 new cases countywide and 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Sulphur Springs Union School District is celebrating 150 Years of Educating Students on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School.

Rehearsals are underway for "On Golden Pond" which opens at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host a free Garden Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.

New In-N-Out Burger Opens in Valencia Near Magic Mountain The newest In-N-Out Burger drive thru location in Southern California will open Friday, Oct. 14 in Valencia.

Oct. 17-21: School Bus Safety Week School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.

Nov. 5: SNAP Sports Skate-a-Thon at The Cube The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.

Oct. 27: SCV Rotary Seeks Volunteers for Veterans Outreach Event The Santa Clarita Valley Rotary Club is asking for your help as volunteers and donors to benefit local SCV veterans.

TMU Women’s Soccer Earns First GSAC Victory Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.