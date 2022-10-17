The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The commission will consider a request for a Conditional Use Permit to allow the development of a 104-unit Residential Healthcare Facility on a vacant lot located within the existing Copperhill Shopping Center on the west side of Copper Hill Drive at the intersection of Camino Del Arte Drive.
The meeting agenda can be viewed below.
Planning Commission Regular Meeting 10/18/2022 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Request for a Conditional Use Permit to allow the development of a 104-unit Residential Healthcare Facility on a vacant lot located within the existing Copperhill Shopping Center on the west side of Copper Hill Drive at the intersection of Camino Del Arte Drive.
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.