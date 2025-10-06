Oct. 18: WiSH Education Foundation Presents ‘ASCEND’ Event

The WiSH Education Foundation will present ASCEND, an event designed to uplift and empower young women 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center.

Taking place at Saugus High School Performing Arts Center

ASCEND will spotlight five accomplished women leaders from diverse industries who will share their journeys, challenges and triumphs on their pathway to success. The event aims to foster self-confidence, leadership and ambition in the next generation of female changemakers.

“ASCEND is about showing young women what’s possible,” said Christy Alben, Vice Chairman of the WiSH Education Foundation. “We’re honored to bring these amazing speakers together to inspire and encourage girls in our community to pursue their dreams with courage and confidence.”

This event is for women ages 11 through 18 and boys are welcome as well.

Featured Highlights:

Inspiring Talks from five prominent women leaders.

Interactive Q and A sessions with the speakers.

Networking Opportunities for students, educators and mentors.

Light Lunch and Refreshments provided during meet and greet.

Online registration is free. Educators, mentors and community members are also encouraged to attend in support of the young women rising through the Hart District.

Register now at wisheducationfoundation.org under events or contact wish@hartdistrict.org for more information or sponsorship opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...