Oct. 19: Circle of Hope Seas the Day Afternoon Tea

Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center will host the Seas the Day Afternoon Tea Saturday, Oct. 19 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bella Vida in the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The event will include, afternoon tea and treats, a silent auction and raffles, inspiring stories from cancer survivors and all proceeds support Circle of Hope’s mission to provide vital cancer support to the community.

So dress in finest tea attire, limited seats are available for this 20th anniversary celebration.

Tickets are $125, sponsorships available.

To purchase tickets, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

