Oct. 19: Hart Board Meets for Public Hearing of HDTA Proposal

A regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The board will meet in closed session at 5:45 p.m.
The public session will begin at 7 p.m.
The board will meet to discuss routine business and a Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2022/23 School Year
The meeting will be held at the district’s Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The William S. Hart Union School District reports Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named one of nine finalists in the 2023 California Teacher of the Year competition by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
School bus safety is a two-way street – a responsibility shared by professional school bus drivers and every motorist on California’s roadways. The California Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to the role we all play in ensuring students throughout the state travel safely to and from school as part of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17- 21.
The SNAP Sports Skate-A-Thon will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355. The SNAP (Special Needs Athletes & Peers) program provides individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.
Hannah Burke got her brace. The senior scored two goals for The Master's University with Ellie Radmilovich adding the third as the Lady Mustangs Women's Soccer shutout the Hope International Royals Thursday 3-0 at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures.
