Oct. 19: Hart Board Meets for Public Hearing of HDTA Proposal

A regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The board will meet in closed session at 5:45 p.m.

The public session will begin at 7 p.m.

The board will meet to discuss routine business and a Public Hearing and Adoption of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Initial Proposal for Negotiations with the Hart District Teachers Association for the 2022/23 School Year

The meeting will be held at the district’s Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in person meeting. The meeting can also be viewed at: https://youtu.be/YzFI3bcZNYo.

The Board Agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting on Oct.19, 2022, is now available at: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030502.

