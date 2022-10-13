Oct. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at MB2 Entertainment

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce October Business After Hours Mixer will be held at MB2 Entertainment on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
MB2 is an entertainment park with seven acres of indoor and outdoor space boasting a plethora of attractions including bowling, arcade games, laser tag, axe throwing, a golf simulator, mini golf, bumper boats and go karts and a full-service restaurant.
Join professionals from across the Santa Clarita Valley for networking, food and drinks. Get back into the mix and meet new faces as well as catch up with old connections.
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education and employment.
Eligibility for the Moderna bivalent booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older.
Lowriding is not just about the lovingly and extravagantly painted and restored cars that cruise slowly down the boulevards of Los Angeles. It’s a way of life in Southern California and around the country. That culture is the focus of “The Politics of Low and Slow,” an art show featured now in the California State University, Northridge University Library Exhibit Gallery through July 31, 2023.
The space of art is one that, at its best, leads society into seeing its own future. While change is difficult, it is essential to our democratic ideals of free expression, and we must remain open to new perspectives in artmaking.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.