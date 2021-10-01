Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns

On Oct. 2, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the 2021 annual Duck Dash.

The annual Duck Dash will also have a photo booth provided by Annnd…Action!, balloon artists, a “duck-o-ration” booth, food trucks, a ducky merch booth and plenty of giveaways.

“This year, the kid’s pool along with all the water features will be open for use by all event attendees. This a first for SDFHC and we’re really excited to give guests the opportunity to get front row seats to the races!” said Daisy Wyche, Event Coordinator.

The 1st place winner will receive four tickets to Disneyland, 2nd place will receive $300 and 3rd place will receive $150.

All the proceeds from this event will help SDFHC carry out their mission and making mental health services accessible and affordable to anyone in need.

“Due to the fires that occurred in 2019 which closed freeways and seriously affected air quality, the Duck Dash was canceled. Then in 2020, SDFHC had to cancel the event due to the ongoing pandemic and focus their efforts on keeping the community safe and instead hosted a virtual rubber ducky art contest. The winner of the contest was J. Levine and her artwork is featured on all marketing materials for the event. All of us at Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers would like to extend our appreciation to all our adoptees, participants, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and community for their ongoing support of our annual fundraiser,” said Philip Solomon, CEO.

To “adopt” a duck visit, https://www.duckrace.com/santaclarita/. For more information about Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and if you would like to make a donation to help support our mission, visit us at www.sdfhc.org or on Facebook and Instagram.

