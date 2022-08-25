Oct 2: Painted Turtle Host Fundraising Pickleball Tournament

The Painted Turtle summer camp is hosting a pickleball tournament to raise money for the camp on Oct. 2.

The tournament will serve up at the Rivera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, located at 1250 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1000 through their play in the tournament.

Entrance Fees Start at $100 for single players going up to $25,000 for presenting sponsors.

For more information or to sign up, visit the tournament’s website.

About The Painted Turtle

The mission of The Painted Turtle is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

The Painted Turtle supports children’s medical needs, inspires them to reach beyond their illnesses, and provides care, education, and respite for their families. All campers and families attend completely free of charge.

