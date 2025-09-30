Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Minutes
Minutes of Sep 4, 2025 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. Open Space Acquisition Update

Overview of Recent Open Space Acquisitions
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment