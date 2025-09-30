|
In a decisive move to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a comprehensive motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Lindsey P. Horvath to implement key recommendations from the McChrystal Group’s independent After-Action Report on the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.
Wendy Brill-Wynkoop, chair of the College of the Canyons photography department, has been named a 2026 National Education Association Foundation Global Learning Fellowship Traveler’s Award recipient for California, joining a distinguished cohort of just 48 educators nationwide.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are seeking assistance in locating critical missing juvenile Jaxton Donnelly.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 2 to receive an update on recent Open Space land acquisitions.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of University of Southern California breast surgical oncologist Amanda M. Woodworth, MD, has been appointed to the American Cancer Society National Breast Cancer Roundtable Steering Committee.
James "Jim" Tanner, 90, the former Principal of Placerita Junior High School in Newhall, died on Aug. 14. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Hart High School Auditorium with a reception following the celebration at Tanner Hall on the campus of Placerita Junior High School.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "QuickBooks Online Bootcamp," on Thursday, Oct. 9 from 7:30-9 p.m.
Zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) made up nearly 23 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California in 2024. This is more than double the state’s target and the highest total of ZEV sales ever reported.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at an out-of-state meet for the first time in program history, with the Cougars' men's team running to victory and the women's squad placing runner-up at the College of Southern Nevada Tri-State meet on Friday, Sept. 26.
1955
- Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch
]
Cirque Italia will present "Paranormal Cirque," its mature show, a combination of theater, circus and cabaret at Valencia Town Center, Friday-Monday, Oct. 31- Nov. 3.
Except for a couple local teams, and the occasional breakthrough, this football season is a bit less “victorious” than we are used to in the Santa Clarita Valley. Valencia and Hart should be feeling proud and Canyon got its first "W" last week, but we hope for more.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, will host an evening of Broadway tunes, "A Grand Night for Singing," to raise funds for the Master Chorale’s operating budget.
For the fifth year in a row, the College of the Canyons Contracts, Procurement and Risk Management department has received the 2025 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program beginning Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., at The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail, is seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Teresa Williams.
As parents, we want to give our children the tools they need to make healthy, positive choices.
Maddy Traylor scored three goals and Harmony Rohde added a brace to lead The Master's University women's soccer team to a 6-1 win over the Hope International Royals Saturday, Sept. 27 at Irvine Great Park.
After losing the last three matches and starting the conference season 0-2, The Master's University men's soccer team bounced back with a much-needed 3-1 win over the Hope International Royals on Saturday, Sept. 27. This was a team the Mustangs had not beaten on the soccer field since Oct. 18, 2018.
The Master's University women's volleyball team defeated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Saturday, Sept. 27 in three sets in a home match played at College of the Canyons.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 4.
The city of Santa Clarita is introducing a new way to book local transit. Santa Clarita Connect brings together three key ride services from Santa Clarita Transit, Go! Santa Clarita, Dial-A-Ride and Access Services, all into one convenient mobile app.
1969
- College of the Canyons opens with first class of students in temporary quarters at Hart High School [story
]
1987 -
Slender-horned spineflower listed in Federal Register as endangered species [story
]
