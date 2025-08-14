Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula

Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.

Event includes live music and entertainment, door prizes and a poker walk down historic Main Street.

Taste of Santa Paula attendees will have the chance to sample a wide range of local favorites, from high-end cuisine to down-home BBQ. This year’s ticketed event is Thursday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an array of culinary partners:

-Clos Des Amis

-El Capricho

-Gunsmoke BBQ

-Parque 1055

-R & Q Kitchen

-Rabalais

-Santa Paula Cellars

-Sister’s Asian Eatery

-Trois Le Fou

-To name a few…more restaurant and winery partners to be announced closer to the event date.

“We’re very fortunate in Santa Paula to host a diverse community of restauranteurs and winery owners,” said John Marquez, head of the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our honor to share their talents and wares with locals and visitors alike. We look forward to this being our biggest and best Taste of Santa Paula to date.”

Tickets for Taste of Santa Paula are $50 per person (plus fees), and includes six tasting tickets. Purchase online at: Taste of Santa Paula Tickets, Thu, Oct 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite. Seats are limited, secure tickets early.

Taste of Santa Paula will be held at Palazzio Event Center at 814 East Main Street in Santa Paula, California. For more info on these events or to schedule an interview with event participants, contact: jmarquez@santapaulachamber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...