header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
| Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025
Water drop


Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.

Event includes live music and entertainment, door prizes and a poker walk down historic Main Street.

Taste of Santa Paula attendees will have the chance to sample a wide range of local favorites, from high-end cuisine to down-home BBQ. This year’s ticketed event is Thursday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an array of culinary partners:

-Clos Des Amis

-El Capricho

-Gunsmoke BBQ

-Parque 1055

-R & Q Kitchen

-Rabalais

-Santa Paula Cellars

-Sister’s Asian Eatery

-Trois Le Fou

-To name a few…more restaurant and winery partners to be announced closer to the event date.

“We’re very fortunate in Santa Paula to host a diverse community of restauranteurs and winery owners,” said John Marquez, head of the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our honor to share their talents and wares with locals and visitors alike. We look forward to this being our biggest and best Taste of Santa Paula to date.”

Tickets for Taste of Santa Paula are $50 per person (plus fees), and includes six tasting tickets. Purchase online at: Taste of Santa Paula Tickets, Thu, Oct 2, 2025 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite. Seats are limited, secure tickets early.

Taste of Santa Paula will be held at Palazzio Event Center at 814 East Main Street in Santa Paula, California. For more info on these events or to schedule an interview with event participants, contact: jmarquez@santapaulachamber.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-13-2025 Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
08-13-2025 Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
08-13-2025 Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
08-12-2025 California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
08-12-2025 Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized as High Performing for Three Adult Procedures and/or Conditions
 Panorama City Medical Center, which serves Kaiser Permanente members in the Santa Clarita Valley, has been recognized as high performing for three adult medical procedures and conditions by U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals edition.
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Recognized as High Performing for Three Adult Procedures and/or Conditions
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 4th annual Taste of Santa Paula restaurant and winery event, proudly sponsored by Athens Services, Limoneira and Southern California Edison.
Oct. 2: Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce presents Taste of Santa Paula
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for County Beaches for August 13
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Aug. 19: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Ten‑year‑old Santa Clarita resident Geo Gan brought home Bronze for Team USA in the inaugural Junior (U16) division at the World Yo‑Yo Contest 2025 in Prague.
Santa Clarita 10‑Year‑Old Geo Gan Wins World Bronze at Yo‑Yo Worlds in Prague
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
Celebrate 70 Years of Santa Clarita Concessions at the August Valley Industry Association After Five Mixer. 
Aug. 28: VIA After Five Mixer Celebrating Santa Clarita Concessions 70 Years
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
With the start of school just weeks away, teachers are already planning for the new academic year.
CSUN Prof Advises Educators to Make Safe Space for Traumatized Students
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Well, ready or not, here it comes. Here’s a taste of Foothill League tackle football in 2025. And, yeah, tackle football scrimmages start this Thursday, Aug. 14.
Here Comes SCV High School Football 2025
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the next phase of the Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project, advancing efforts to restore natural water flow, reduce flood risk and improve public safety in the Bouquet Canyon area.
Supes Advance Next Phase of Bouquet Canyon Creek Recovery Project
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has filed an appeal of the Lyons Canyon Project to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
SCOPE Files Appeal with Supes on Lyons Canyon Housing Project
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Calling all artists. Metro is inviting visual artists in Los Angeles County to apply for 12 public Metro Art opportunities connected to transformative transit projects serving communities in the San Fernando Valley.
Call to Artists: METRO Public Art at Light Rail Stations
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
In the company of their loved ones and fellow first responders, I’ve been humbled to attend recent memorial services to honor the lives of Detective William Osborn, Detective Joshua Kelley-Ekland, and Detective Victor Lemus, the three Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives who tragically passed away in an explosion last month.
Kathryn Barger | In Remembrance
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages teachers in the Santa Clarita Valley who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
California Credit Union Foundation Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.
Aug. 16: ‘Etch & Catch’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event at City Hall
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Are you a nonprofit leader with a project that could benefit from extra hands and community support? Submit a project proposal for Make A Difference Day (Oct. 25) and tap into the power of local volunteers to help advance your mission and create meaningful impact.
Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
On Saturday, Aug. 2 a suspect committed grand theft at a business located in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country. The same suspect returned on Thursday, Aug. 11 and committed a second grand theft at the same location.
Suspect Wanted for Grand Theft in Canyon Country
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Digital Marketing #2" on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 12-1 p.m.
Aug. 13: SBDC Digital Marketing Webinar
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
In its continued effort to modernize infrastructure and enhance service reliability for customers, SCV Water will begin construction on its Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement project on Monday, Aug. 18.
Aug. 18: SCV Water to Begin Newhall Avenue Pipeline Replacement
Through Aug. 15: Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures on I-5 in Castaic
Daytime lane reductions will continue at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation.
Through Aug. 15: Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures on I-5 in Castaic
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
The Master's University men's soccer team has signed Clinton Mawusi Kwame Korkor, a defender from Parkland College.
Korkor Joins TMU Men’s Soccer
Today in SCV History (Aug. 12)
1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society has announced the launch of its year-long celebration of a half-century of collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the SCV with the Golden Dream Campaign, a capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million for the society.
SCV Historical Society Announces Golden Dream Campaign
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
ZOE International, in partnership with the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, will host a free Protecting Kids Online event to empower adults to safeguard children and teens from online dangers, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Elevate Church.
Aug. 20: Protecting Kids Online Free Community Event
SCVNews.com