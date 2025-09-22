Oct. 2: SCV Water to Host Virtual Community Meeting on Removal of Contamination in Well

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. to present and receive public input on the proposed Non-TimeCritical Removal Action associated with the Water Supply Well NC-13.

A public review draft Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis for the proposed action, as well as a Community Relations Plan, are available for review at yourscvwater.com/saugus-removal-action.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft EE/CA and Community Relations Plan and submit comment on the proposed action, during the mandated 30-day public comment period now underway. The upcoming public meeting will cover the purpose and scope of the proposed action, the alternatives evaluated, the anticipated schedule, and opportunities for public comment. Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions.

To register visit https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_qtt78k2qRBWntMpqIXOcBg.

Upon registration, attendees will receive a unique link and dial-in information.

SCV Water is proposing a Non-Time-Critical Removal Action for Well NC-13 in the Saugus Formation to proactively address detections of perchlorate, a regulated contaminant. A NonTime-Critical Removal Action is a planned, proactive step to address environmental conditions that warrant action but do not pose an immediate threat to public health or safety. Through the process, SCV Water will evaluate alternatives, select a protective and cost-effective remedy, and continue routine monitoring and regulatory coordination. The goal is to protect public health, safeguard the aquifer and keep the community informed while the Agency advances the most effective long-term solution.

Public Comment and Project Information

Community feedback is vital. Details about the public comment process, including where to submit comments and the comment period dates, will be provided at the meeting and will be posted on the project webpage at yourscvwater.com/saugus-removal-action.

Like this: Like Loading...