Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years

Come raise a toast to the SCV Food Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer.

For more than four decades the SCV Food Pantry has been feeding hope in Santa Clarita, ensuring that no neighbor goes hungry. They serve everyone from seniors and working families to those facing hardship and uncertainty.

Now VIA is celebrating their 40 years of compassion, service and community impact.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

Come network with fellow VIA members and local leaders.

Cost to attend: $25 for VIA members, $35 for non-members.

This event will located at 24133 Railroad Ave. Santa Clarita CA 91321 on Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Visit VIA After Five to purchase tickets.

