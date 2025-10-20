header image

October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Oct. 20-24: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area
| Monday, Oct 20, 2025
Lake Hughes freeway sign

Caltrans has announced daytime lane reductions at various locations in both directions of Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway for pavement rehabilitation during the week of Oct. 20-24.

The following may be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 24:

One lane of northbound or southbound I-5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway.

The southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Road on- and off-ramps.

The southbound I-5 Templin Highway and Truck Break Inspection off-ramps.

The closures are subject to change due to weather, material, or other factors. Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone. Motorists can view current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

This construction is part of a project that began in April 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid and construction of a retaining wall.

Oct. 20-24: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

Monday, Oct 20, 2025
Monday, Oct 20, 2025
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker

Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season

Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
L.A. County Health Recommends People Avoid Beaches

Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Wednesday, Oct 15, 2025
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
Oct. 26: SCAA ‘Reflections’ Art Show Call for Artists Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
Canyons Sweeps West L.A. at the Cougar Cage
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
SCV Football: Foothill League Championship Game
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
Oct. 20-26: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
Ken Striplin | Library Express: Bringing Books, Technology, Imagination to Your Neighborhood
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 19)
1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
CalArts Launches New BFA Program in Creative Computing
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
Santa Clarita Valley Halloween Pumpkin Patches
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Yes I Can Adds Music Industry Leader Gary Smith to Board
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Oct. 26: Dave Stamey Returns to Rancho Camulos National Landmark
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: L.A. County Found Day Webinar/Wearable GPS Tracker
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
