Oct. 20-24: Daytime Lane Reductions Scheduled on I-5 in Castaic Area

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is holding a call for artists for its "Reflections" Art Show. Entry Deadline is Sunday, Oct. 26.
College of the Canyons women's volleyball worked quickly in earning a 3-0 conference win over visiting West L.A. College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Oct 15 behind a balanced attack that saw 12 players score points. Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.
The Santa Clarita Valley did well last week in football with six wins overall, including Hart, Valencia, West Ranch, SCCS, Trinity and COC. But the big news is the big battle to come this week when Hart meets Valencia for the Foothill League Championship.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 26.
The Santa Clarita Public Library has hit the road, literally, with the Library Express, a mobile extension of the Libraries designed to bring books, technology and learning opportunities directly to residents across the city.
1873
- Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story
]
1945
- Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story
]
1876
- Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story
]
California Institute of the Arts has announced the launch of its Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Creative Computing, which will enroll its first students in the fall of 2026.
The Santa Clarita Valley has a variety of places to find your perfect Halloween pumpkin.
1837
- Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story
]
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, has announced the appointment of Gary Smith to its board of trustees.
Award-winning Western Music artist Dave Stamey returns to Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.
In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
