Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament

On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.

Presented by Orion Risk Management, an Alera Group Company, the tournament will help directly support COC students in the form of scholarships, emergency aid, and vital student services that help bridge the growing gap between ambition and access.

“Every sponsorship, donation, and registration represents an investment in our students’ futures at a time when that support is urgently needed,” said COC Foundation Chief Development Officer Monica Lee “ML” Copeland. “The reality is, without this kind of community support, many students would have to set aside or abandon their educational goals.”

While the tournament will feature longstanding activities, such as the cornhole contest, the event will also introduce some new activities for golfers of all skill levels.

New this year, the tournament will feature an air cannon shot with the purchase of the Mulligan Package. A high-pressure, pneumatic launcher will throw golf balls over 300 yards in a straight, crowd-pleasing arc. At a designated hole, each player can “take a launch” in place of their drive, giving every foursome a fun, long-drive advantage and a great photo opportunity.

Sponsored by BMO Bank, a helicopter ball drop will allow players to buy a numbered golf ball for their shot at the grand prize. A helicopter will release all balls over a target; the first ball in (or closest to) the hole wins. Golfers do not need to be present to play, which allows community members to show their support from afar.

In addition, for the first time ever, premium sponsorship packages will include the services of caddies from the COC men’s golf team, which recently won back-to-back 3C2A state championships.

“Our team is proud to represent the college both on and off the course,” said Gary Peterson, COC men’s golf head coach. “Being part of this tournament in a more active role allows our players to engage with the community and give back to the institution that supports them.”

The tournament will also have an all-star guest list featuring some familiar names from the sports world, including former USC Trojan and NFL Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson, member of the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 championship team.

“It will be a high-energy day of connection and impact, with plenty of perks for sponsors and players alike,” said COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann. “We look forward to welcoming both new and returning participants to support College of the Canyons.”

The 2025 tournament is chaired by COC Foundation board members T. Meyer and Shawn Fonder.

To register or learn more, please visit the College of the Canyons Foundation webpage, call (661) 362-3434 or email cocfoundation@canyons. edu.

