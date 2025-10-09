Oct. 20: Tide Cleaners Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting

The Friends of Hart Park's popular fundraiser "Silents Under the Stars returns on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Calling all Santa Clarita Valley poets, dreamers and storytellers to submit your original poem to the 2026 Sidewalk Poetry Project and let your words leave a permanent mark on Santa Clarita.

Tide Cleaners will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting 2-2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20 at 27011 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

What I love most about Santa Clarita is how our city embraces creativity and invites art into every aspect of community life.

Shaveen De Mel, a 2024 graduate of The Master’s University’s biology program, has gained international recognition for his original research.

The WiSH Education Foundation webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.

The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master's University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.

The Master's University women's golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.

Olive Branch Theatricals' "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will perform Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 19 at Valencia Town Center.

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that students across the district demonstrated measurable growth in math, English language arts and science on the 2025 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress, also known as CAASPP.

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra' will present a new season of concerts beginning Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. with the "New Celebrations: Folk Roots and Fresh Horizons" concert.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station are requesting the public’s assistance with locating similar victims of Suspect Adva Lavie.

College of the Canyons has been selected to join the 2025–2026 class of National Park Trust College Ambassadors, standing out as the only community college among a prestigious group of universities nationwide.

In celebration of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has announced all adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the department’s seven animal care centers, including the Castaic Animal Shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley.

College of the Canyons sophomore Victoria Jamison ran to an individual cross country victory for the fourth time this season, as the Cougars finished second in the women's team standings before seeing the men's squad take fifth at the Bakersfield College Invitational on Oct. 3.

College of the Canyons women's golf won a sixth straight conference tournament at Encino Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 6, with sophomore Sahya Kitabatake taking medalist honors as the Cougars' four scoring players all finished top eight in the field.

County Prepares Public for 2026 Changes in Conservatorship Law The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health recently launched a webpage dedicated to providing more information to residents, clinicians, law enforcement, and other stakeholders about Senate Bill 43, a new law that expands the definition of “gravely disabled” under California’s Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.

Governor Signs Additional Schiavo Legislation Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law five more bills authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo that improve safety in the workplace, strengthen protections for survivors and consumers, and make health care more affordable and accessible for Californians.

CSUN’s Cinematheque, French Studies Presents French Film Festival California State University, Northridge will host its inaugural French Film Festival, showcasing a series of acclaimed French and Francophone films on campus.

Oct. 18: LASD Holds Next ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event Back by popular demand, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting another “Etch & Catch” event.