Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

Festival of Trees, Santa Clarita’s premier kickoff to the holiday season and annual benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will continue in person and online this year from November 18-24.
The American Red Cross Northern Valleys Chapter welcomes Hector LaFarga Jr. as the new executive director serving the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Antelope valleys, and adjacent areas of Los Angeles County.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 923 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
SCV school districts have prepared the necessary paperwork to submit in-school waivers, which would allow lower grade levels to return to campus, but the higher grade levels will have to wait for the county to allow it.
Governor Gavin Newsom Monday named a group of nationally acclaimed California physician-scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
To reduce teen distracted driving, the California Highway Patrol has partnered with Impact Teen Drivers to teach positive habits and behaviors to our most vulnerable drivers through education and enforcement.
After 47 years in business, Maria’s Italian Deli in Newhall closed its doors under the operation of its second owners, but Maria Simione, who opened the business and still owns the property, said Saturday she’s hopeful for a new chapter.
The city of Santa Clarita received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday afternoon that the president has approved California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to wildfires across the state.
