Oct. 20: YMCA to Host UCLA Blood Drive in Valencia

The Santa Clarita Valley YMCA will host a UCLA Health blood drive at 26147 McBean Parkway in Valencia on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.

To ensure measures for proper social distancing, drive organizers strongly encourage donors to make an appointment.

Go to www.ucedonor.com, and click on “blood drives” and enter YMCA SCV in the account code box.

Eligible donors will receive a promotional item.

COVID-19 antibody testing may also be available with select blood donations.

The location is past Kohl’s on the west side of McBean Parkway.