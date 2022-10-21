Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation are pleased to present Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular at the Castaic Lagoon Oct. 21-23.
Castaic Lake, 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic CA, 91384.
Gather your lil’ ghosts and goblins and trick-or-treat your way through the Castaic Lake Spooktacular celebration where you’ll enjoy a family afternoon and night filled with spirited fun. We’ve got a boo-nanza of spooky shenanigans that are sure to delight ghouls and boos of all ages. Admission is free however parking fee applies.
Activities include:
— Games
— Craft Tables (Slime & Other)
— Photo Ops
— Lil’ Pirate Maze
— Trick or Treat Game Booths
— Face Painters
— Costume Parade & Contest
— Movie Night with S’mores on Friday and Saturday starts at 5 p.m. with S’mores, 6 p.m. movie, bring your own chair.
— Spooky Candy Trail
— Raffle and more!
Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information visit CastaicLake.com, call (661) 257-4050 or visit Friends of Castaic Lake on Facebook or Instagram.
The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.
No. 18 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.
Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.
The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.
Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.
After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”
The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.
The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.
Albion H. Bowers, retired chief scientist at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, will discuss how fast interplanetary flight is within the realm of possibility at the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 Star Party, on Oct 28.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.