Oct. 21-23: Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular

No. 18 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball won its 21st consecutive set, which translated to its seventh straight victory, defeating visiting Antelope Valley College 3-0 at the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 19. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation are pleased to present Castaic Lake Halloween Haunt Spooktacular at the Castaic Lagoon Oct. 21-23.

Charter College has served the Santa Clarita area for more than 25 years and has expanded its programs to adults who have not completed their high school diploma or GED.

The William S. Hart High School Regiment is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and field show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation presents "The Haunted Hike, Don't Fear the Dark, Fear What Lies Within!" Oct. 21-23 at Castaic Lake Lagoon.

Eighteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.

College of the Canyons Women's Soccer sophomore Lauryn Bailey netted a pair of penalty kick goals to help the No. 18 ranked Cougars end the first round of conference play with a 3-1 home victory over Santa Monica College on Oct. 18.

Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day, aims to spread awareness about local businesses and to support continuous growth throughout the business community.

The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their Holiday “YUM-raising” fundraising event with See’s irresistible candies.

Student Reporting Labs (SRL), a journalism education program of WETA and the PBS NewsHour, will premiere We the Young People: Moments of Truth, a new half-hour special focused on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. eastern standard time — one week before election day.

The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Senior Vice President Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the off-market sale of a landmark office building located at 25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, California 91381.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new deaths since Monday throughout L.A. County, 2,339 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 14 additional deaths and 1,233 new cases countywide.

The College of the Canyons School of Visual & Performing Arts will host the Jack Oakie & Victoria Horne Oakie Scholarship Event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

Filmmaker Magazine’s annual spotlight on the 25 New Faces of Independent Film was recently released, with a California Institute of the Arts alum Lucy Kerr (Film/Video-Art MFA 2020) and student Chenliang Zhu (Film/Video MFA 2023) among the 2022 list.

Cinematheque Film Screenings Return to CSUN After Two-Year Hiatus After a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, returns this fall with a film series featuring “All Things That Frighten You.”

New Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus from Princess Cruises Kicks off Holiday Season in Grand Fashion Guests sailing on a Princess Cruises vacation over the 2022 holiday season will enjoy a host of new gourmet dining options and traditional go-to’s.

Oct. 20: The Great Shakeout, Practice Now, Don’t Wait for the Big One The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region recommends that everyone participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on Oct. 20 and join millions of people around the world to practice what to do during an earthquake.

CHP Receives Grant To Reduce Teen Distracted Driving The California Highway Patrol announced that it received a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety to help promote safe driving behaviors for teens.

CSUN Women’s Tennis Heads To Southwest Regionals The CSUN women's tennis team returns to the courts this week as the Matadors travel to San Diego for the ITA Southwest Regionals. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the University of San Diego and run from Thursday through Monday.