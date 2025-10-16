Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced up to two lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 through 6 a.m. each morning and will end Friday, Oct. 24. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 24

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.

Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 between Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Up to three lanes on northbound I-405 between State Route 2 (SR-2) and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 between Getty Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive.

11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

Up to three lanes on northbound I-405 between State Route 2 (SR-2) and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 between Getty Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details. There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Specific schedules will be shared in advance.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage.

