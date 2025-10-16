header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Oct. 21-26: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
| Thursday, Oct 16, 2025
Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced up to two lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 through 6 a.m. each morning and will end Friday, Oct. 24. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 24

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive.

Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 between Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25

Up to three lanes on northbound I-405 between State Route 2 (SR-2) and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 between Getty Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive.

11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26

Up to three lanes on northbound I-405 between State Route 2 (SR-2) and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Up to two lanes on southbound I-405 between Getty Center Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

Northbound I-405 off-ramp to Getty Center Drive.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details. There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Specific schedules will be shared in advance.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage.

In recognition of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ motion proclaiming Oct. 15, as “L.A. Found Day,” the Aging & Disabilities Department invites the public to a special webinar, Honoring the Journey: How L.A. Found is Changing Lives.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community.
Kathryn Barger | Looming Fiscal Cliff Facing L.A. County
I am deeply concerned about the looming cliff facing many of our vulnerable families and children if federal funds are not secured by the end of this month.
Oct. 26: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station in collaboration with the city of Santa Clarita and the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.
Strong Academic Improvement for Students in Saugus Union School District
The California Department of Education has announced the release of the 2025 statewide assessment results covering the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress and the English Language Proficiency Assessments for California.
‘Autumn Views’ at Santa Clarita City Hall First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita will present its latest art exhibition, "Autumn Views," on display in the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall now through Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Caltrans has announced extended lane reductions from Oct.21-26 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Oct. 25: Trunk or Treat at Bethlehem SCV
Bethlehem SCV Church and Bethlehem Preschool & Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat event 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 located in the parking lot of the church.
Oct. 18: Halloween Country Night at Lucky Luke Brewing
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events will host Halloween Country Night, a Halloween-themed country line dancing event, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Free Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event
There will be a free household hazardous waste and e-waste recycling collection event for Santa Clarita area residents on Saturday, Oct. 18 at College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., in Santa Clarita from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lady Mustangs Cruise to Three-set Win Over Life Pacific
The Lady Mustangs volleyball team swept the Life Pacific Warriors (25-10, 25-12, 25-20) Wednesday, Oct. 15 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Leave Life Pacific With Tie
A goal in the 86th minute for Life Pacific meant The Master's University men's soccer team went from what looked like a 1-0 win to a 1-1 tie on Wednesday, Oct. 15 against the Warriors in La Verne, Calif.
Ulibarri Wins Again, Janho Places Second
The Master's University's Hannah Ulibarri is now three for three in golf tournament wins this season as she took the top spot in the Embry-Riddle Fall Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Prescott, Ariz., despite extremely windy conditions.
No. 2 Canyons Scores Late Victory Over Santa Monica
No. 2 College of the Canyons women's soccer scored its lone goal in the 71st minute to push past visiting Santa Monica College 1-0 on Friday, Oct 10.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
Public Health Investigating First Case of Locally Acquired Dengue for the 2025 Mosquito Season
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible. 
Nov. 8: 10 by 10 Variety Show is Back at The MAIN Theatre for One Night Only
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more. 
2025 Volume of the CSUN Student Research Journal Showcases Science for All
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences. 
SCV Food Pantry Urges Community Support Amid Potential Funding Cuts
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Four Project SEARCH Interns
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
Schiavo Secures Funds for Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event on Thursday, Oct. 16, to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Oct. 29: Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Renovations at Dierckman Clubhouse
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. 
